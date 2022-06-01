LPG cylinder price drops by Rs 135: Check what's its prices in Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, Chennai

Commercial LPG cylinder's prices had been increased by Rs 100 last month.

New Delhi: The prices of commercial LPG cylinders have dropped by Rs 135 from today. The 19-kg commercial cylinder was priced at Rs 2,354 in Delhi, Rs 2,454 in Kolkata, Rs 2,306 in Mumbai and Rs 2,507 in Chennai. The prices now have been revised to Rs 2219, Rs 2,322, Rs 2,171.50 and Rs 2,373 respectively.

On May 1, the commercial cylinder's price had been increased by Rs 100. In March, the commercial cylinder's price in the national capital was only Rs 2,012. On April 1, it became Rs 2,253 and on May 1 it was increased to Rs 2,355.

Last week, the domestic LPG cylinder's price was increased by Rs 3.50. The commercial cylinder's price was increased by Rs 8.

On May 8, the prices of domestic cooking gas was hiked by Rs 50 per cylinder. The prices of commercial LPG cylinders were reduced by Rs 10 per cylinder.

Last month, the Centre reduced the exicise duty on petrol and diesel, easing the soaring prices of the two essential commodities. Some states, including Kerala and Maharashtra, had also decreased the value added tax.