LPG crisis amid US-Iran War triggers purchase of induction stoves, share prices of TTK Prestige, Stove Kraft soar 15% at BSE, NSE

After the panic buying of cylinders and the disruption of the supply of cooking gas due to the LPG crisis amid the US-Iran War, the stocks of TTK Prestige and Stove Kraft soar 15% at BSE and NSE. Details here.

You may call it "opportunity in crisis." It can also be said that it is the way the stock market behaves. Amid the LPG crisis in India due to the ongoing US-Iran war and the consequent blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, there is panic buying of not only the LPG cylinders, but also the induction stoves, cookers, and related products. Consequently, shares of TTK Prestige, Gandhimathi Appliances (Butterfly Gandhimathi), and Stove Kraft soared 15% on Wednesday.

Share market reacts to LPG crisis

These stocks opened in green and kept on going up at the BSE and the NSE. The rally in these stocks came because concerns over LPG supply disruptions boosted investor interest in companies that manufacture alternative cooking appliances. The crisis triggered a shortage of commercial LPG cylinders in many cities, including Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Chennai. The authorities have already stopped the supply of LPG cylinders to hotels and restaurants.

India’s kitchen appliance industry is dominated by TTK Prestige, Gandhimathi Appliances, and Stove Kraft. They sell products like pressure cookers, cookware, LPG stoves, mixer grinders, and induction cooktops. While TTK Prestige earns around 35% of its revenue from pressure cookers, cookware and gas stoves contribute roughly 17–18% each. On the other hand, its induction cooktops account for about 10–12% of the revenue. TTK Prestige reported a revenue of Rs 2,894 crore in the financial year 2025; it is targeting Rs 5,000 crore in revenue by FY27.

TTK Prestige and Stove Kraft soar at BSE, NSE

If media reports are to be believed, the situation has come to such a pass that a sharp spike in demand for induction cooktops and other electric cooking appliances has been witnessed. The sales of these products have gone up between 60% and 300% in some markets. According to an estimate, the annual consumption of LPG in India is about 31.3 million tonnes, and nearly 87% of the gas is used by households. The remainder is consumed by commercial establishments such as restaurants and hotels.