LPG crisis amid US-Iran War triggers purchase of induction stoves, share prices of TTK Prestige, Stove Kraft soar 15% at BSE, NSE

FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

'When such a big task...': Harbhajan Singh reacts to BCCI's Rs 131 crore reward for T20 World Cup champions

Anupam Kher pens emotional letter to 16-year-old self 'Bittu': 'Thank you for your innocence, courage, and relentless hope'

Anurag Dobhal’s manager reacts to brother Kalam Ink’s allegations: 'Our priority is his recovery and 9-month pregnant Ritika's health'

Good Strengths That are Creaming Airlock Forwards: The Underlying Success of Archit Garg.

Rohit Kochhar Hosts Birthday Celebration in honour of Shashi Tharoor; Diplomats, Legal Luminaries, Judges, Members of Parliament and several others attend

Gold Investing Options: Tracking Gold Prices and Choosing the Right Vehicle

Top 5 Common HDD Error Codes: What They Mean and Why They Shouldn’t Be Ignored

Akshar Yoga Kendraa opens PURANTHA a Global Centre of high level of Yogic Sciences in Bengaluru

ABHA vs Ayushman Card: What’s the Difference?

LPG Crisis: Induction cooktops are going 'out of stock' in Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, Bengaluru; what other alternatives you can use?

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
'When such a big task...': Harbhajan Singh reacts to BCCI's Rs 131 crore reward for T20 World Cup champions

'When such a big task...': Harbhajan Singh reacts to BCCI's Rs 131 crore reward

Anupam Kher pens emotional letter to 16-year-old self 'Bittu': 'Thank you for your innocence, courage, and relentless hope'

Anupam Kher pens emotional letter to 16-year-old self 'Bittu'

Anurag Dobhal’s manager reacts to brother Kalam Ink’s allegations: 'Our priority is his recovery and 9-month pregnant Ritika's health'

Anurag Dobhal’s manager reacts to brother Kalam Ink’s allegations: 'Our priority

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Meet Farah Pahlavi: From Iran’s last empress to widow in exile, all about her Shahbanu journey amid US-Israel-Iran war

Meet Farah Pahlavi: From Iran’s last empress to widow in exile

Sanju Samson net worth: Know about T20 World Cup hero’s education, family, and luxurious lifestyle

Sanju Samson net worth: Know about T20 World Cup hero’s, family, and luxurio

Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone, Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt, Randeep Hooda-Lin Laishram: Bollywood couples blessed with baby girls

Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone, Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt, Randeep Hooda-Lin Lais

HomeBusiness

BUSINESS

LPG crisis amid US-Iran War triggers purchase of induction stoves, share prices of TTK Prestige, Stove Kraft soar 15% at BSE, NSE

After the panic buying of cylinders and the disruption of the supply of cooking gas due to the LPG crisis amid the US-Iran War, the stocks of TTK Prestige and Stove Kraft soar 15% at BSE and NSE. Details here.

Latest News

Pramode Mallik

Updated : Mar 11, 2026, 02:37 PM IST

LPG crisis amid US-Iran War triggers purchase of induction stoves, share prices of TTK Prestige, Stove Kraft soar 15% at BSE, NSE
The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) reacts to the LPG crisis amid the US-Iran war.
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

You may call it "opportunity in crisis." It can also be said that it is the way the stock market behaves. Amid the LPG crisis in India due to the ongoing US-Iran war and the consequent blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, there is panic buying of not only the LPG cylinders, but also the induction stoves, cookers, and related products. Consequently, shares of TTK Prestige, Gandhimathi Appliances (Butterfly Gandhimathi), and Stove Kraft soared 15% on Wednesday. 

Share market reacts to LPG crisis

These stocks opened in green and kept on going up at the BSE and the NSE. The rally in these stocks came because concerns over LPG supply disruptions boosted investor interest in companies that manufacture alternative cooking appliances. The crisis triggered a shortage of commercial LPG cylinders in many cities, including Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Chennai. The authorities have already stopped the supply of LPG cylinders to hotels and restaurants.

India’s kitchen appliance industry is dominated by TTK Prestige, Gandhimathi Appliances, and Stove Kraft. They sell products like pressure cookers, cookware, LPG stoves, mixer grinders, and induction cooktops. While TTK Prestige earns around 35% of its revenue from pressure cookers, cookware and gas stoves contribute roughly 17–18% each. On the other hand, its induction cooktops account for about 10–12% of the revenue. TTK Prestige reported a revenue of Rs 2,894 crore in the financial year 2025; it is targeting Rs 5,000 crore in revenue by FY27.

TTK Prestige and Stove Kraft soar at BSE, NSE

If media reports are to be believed, the situation has come to such a pass that a sharp spike in demand for induction cooktops and other electric cooking appliances has been witnessed. The sales of these products have gone up between 60% and 300% in some markets. According to an estimate, the annual consumption of LPG in India is about 31.3 million tonnes, and nearly 87% of the gas is used by households. The remainder is consumed by commercial establishments such as restaurants and hotels.

 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
'When such a big task...': Harbhajan Singh reacts to BCCI's Rs 131 crore reward for T20 World Cup champions
'When such a big task...': Harbhajan Singh reacts to BCCI's Rs 131 crore reward
Anupam Kher pens emotional letter to 16-year-old self 'Bittu': 'Thank you for your innocence, courage, and relentless hope'
Anupam Kher pens emotional letter to 16-year-old self 'Bittu'
Anurag Dobhal’s manager reacts to brother Kalam Ink’s allegations: 'Our priority is his recovery and 9-month pregnant Ritika's health'
Anurag Dobhal’s manager reacts to brother Kalam Ink’s allegations: 'Our priority
Good Strengths That are Creaming Airlock Forwards: The Underlying Success of Archit Garg.
Good Strengths That are Creaming Airlock Forwards: The Underlying Success of Arc
Rohit Kochhar Hosts Birthday Celebration in honour of Shashi Tharoor; Diplomats, Legal Luminaries, Judges, Members of Parliament and several others attend
Rohit Kochhar Hosts Birthday Celebration in honour of Shashi Tharoor; Diplomats,
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Meet Farah Pahlavi: From Iran’s last empress to widow in exile, all about her Shahbanu journey amid US-Israel-Iran war
Meet Farah Pahlavi: From Iran’s last empress to widow in exile
Sanju Samson net worth: Know about T20 World Cup hero’s education, family, and luxurious lifestyle
Sanju Samson net worth: Know about T20 World Cup hero’s, family, and luxurio
Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone, Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt, Randeep Hooda-Lin Laishram: Bollywood couples blessed with baby girls
Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone, Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt, Randeep Hooda-Lin Lais
Who is Vanshika Chadha? The woman who won Kuldeep Yadav’s heart; wedding set for March 14
Who is Vanshika Chadha? The woman who won Kuldeep Yadav’s heart; wedding set for
Malaika Arora's love life: Marriage with Arbaaz Khan, breakup with Arjun Kapoor, dating rumours with Harsh Mehta, now linked with Sorab Bedi
Malaika Arora's love life: Marriage with Arbaaz Khan, breakup with Arjun Kapoor
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement