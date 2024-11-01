This latest hike follows a previous increase on October 1, when the price of the 19-kg commercial LPG gas cylinder was raised by Rs 48.50, bringing the retail price in Delhi to Rs 1,740.

Oil marketing companies (OMCs) have announced a price increase of Rs 62 for 19 KG commercial LPG gas cylinders, effective immediately as of November 1, 2024.

This latest hike follows a previous increase on October 1, when the price of the 19-kg commercial LPG gas cylinder was raised by Rs 48.50, bringing the retail price in Delhi to Rs 1,740. In September, the cylinder's price was increased by Rs 39, setting it at Rs 1,691.50. Additionally, in August, a price hike of Rs 8.50 was implemented, raising the retail price to Rs 1,652.50.

The increase in prices is not limited to Delhi, as the cost of the 19-kg commercial LPG gas cylinder has also gone up in other major cities. The current retail prices are Rs 1,754.50 in Mumbai, Rs 1,964.50 in Chennai, and Rs 1,911.50 in Kolkata.

Additionally, the price of 5 kg Free Trade LPG cylinders has increased by Rs 15, while the rates for 14.2 kg cylinders have remained stable.

However, the prices of domestic LPG cylinders will not change. It is worth mentioning that monthly revisions for both commercial and domestic LPG cylinders generally take place on the first day of each month.

Prices for domestic cooking gas differ across states due to local taxes, with the most recent revision in domestic cylinder prices taking place on March 1 of this year.