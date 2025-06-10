Juhi Chawla is Jay Mehta's second wife. He was earlier married to Sujata Birla, sister of Yash Birla, who died in the Flight 605 plane crash in 1990. Jay Mehta was going through personal struggles when he also had to suffer huge losses in his business.

One never knows what card life will play. One moment, a person is deep in grief, facing personal loss and financial struggles, and the next, he is successful, thriving, with a happy family and a beautiful life. One such person is Jay Mehta, Juhi Chawla's husband and co-owner of the IPL team, KKR, along with Shah Rukh Khan. Jay Mehta is also a successful businessman and owner of the Mehta Group, a multinational company that is spread over Africa, India, Canada, and the United States. Jay Mehta is a happy man now, but there was a time when it seemed that there was no light at the end of the tunnel.

Juhi Chawla is Jay Mehta's second wife. He was earlier married to Sujata Birla, sister of Yash Birla, who died in the Flight 605 plane crash in 1990. Jay Mehta was going through personal struggles when he also had to suffer huge losses in his business. Jay Mehta has publicly spoken about experiencing a "debt trap" and being "almost destroyed" by debt before making a significant investment in Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

With time, Jay Mehta's fortunes turned in such a way that today he has assets worth more than Rs 4,000 crore and is providing employment to over 15,000 people. Born in 1961, Jay Mehta is the son of Mahendra Mehta and Sunayana Mehta and grandson of Nanji Kalidas Mehta.

Jay Mehta is the Group Director of Indian Operations of Mehta Group, a Mumbai-based family-owned corporation with its business spread across four continents. This group has business in sectors like cement, packaging, sugar, horticulture, engineering, power cable, consultancy, agriculture chemical, and financial services. By 2024, the total assets of Mehta Group are estimated to be more than Rs 4,100 crore.

Jay Mehta is also highly educated in addition to being a successful businessman. He did his BS in engineering from the Fu Foundation School of Engineering and Applied Science at Columbia University in New York City. In 1991, he completed his MBA from the International Institute for Management Development in Lausanne, Switzerland.

Jay Mehta has been married to former Bollywood actress Juhi Chawla since 1995. The couple has two children: a daughter, Jahnavi Mehta (born 2001), and a son, Arjun Mehta (born 2003).

