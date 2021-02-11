Local is the new global #Vocal for Local

Headlines

Headlines

Delhi NCR news: Noida man booked after his pet Dogo Argentino mauls stray dog

DNA TV Show: How Hamas attacked Israel from Gaza

PAK vs SL, ODI World Cup 2023: Predicted playing XIs, live streaming, pitch report and weather forecast of Hyderabad

Wordle 843 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for October 10

Delhi NCR news: Noida man booked after his pet Dogo Argentino mauls stray dog

DNA TV Show: How Hamas attacked Israel from Gaza

PAK vs SL, ODI World Cup 2023: Predicted playing XIs, live streaming, pitch report and weather forecast of Hyderabad

7 Healthy habits you must follow in your 30s

7 Disadvantages of having too much spicy food

7 Benefits of having saunf and mishri water empty stomach

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

Inside photos from Kareena Kapoor's house party with Karan Johar, Malaika Arora, Natasha Poonawalla, Amrita go viral

Ananya Panday is Suhana Khan’s ‘dreamy girl’ in yellow floral dress, netizens call her ‘sunshine’

In pics: Kriti Sanon seeks blessings at Siddhivinayak Temple with family after winning National Award for Mimi

Shah Rukh Khan's security upgraded to Y+ category amid death threats over 'Jawan' success

Israel Hamas War: Gaza Ablaze in a nightmarish attack; hospitals overwhelmed, Israel orders blockade

Maharashtra: Massive fire breaks out after gas cylinder explosion in Pimpri Chinchwad

Watch: Farah Khan screams, loses her calm, Munawar Faruqui jokes as Raj Kundra shares 'inside' story of his biopic UT69

Akshay Kumar calls reports of him 'returning' as pan masala brand ambassador 'fake news': ‘I have not…’

In pics: Inside Farhan Akhtar, Ritesh Sidhwani’s grand success party for Avinash Tiwary-starrer Bambai Meri Jaan

Business

Business

Local is the new global #Vocal for Local

In order to raise our flag high, it’s necessary for us to raise our voice for local products.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Feb 11, 2021, 10:29 PM IST

Vocal For Local isn’t a new concept in India. It was first started as a revolution during the Gandhian era when British goods were exploited & thrust was given to indigenous products to retain India’s economy & ethics.

However today, the situation is different. Foreign goods are preferred to Indian goods in our country in the name of best quality in the best prices. Unfortunately, industries in India haven’t got the infrastructure like those of developed nations but with ‘Make In India’ concept tables are turning for good. New startups are encouraged & people are being advised to purchase indigenous products which would ultimately make India stand on its feet in a better way leading to establish itself as a developed nation one day.

In order to raise our flag high, it’s necessary for us to raise our voice for local products. Starting from the basic necessities to the luxury services, if we promote awareness about the importance & pros of using products ‘Made In India’ we all will be contributing our bit individually to make our nation grow.

Deyga Organics supports #vocalforlocal & urge all of you to use & promote local products. Deyga has initiated its bit by producing the best quality natural & handcrafted products that are inspired from the Indian tradition which highly speaks of the glory of nature. Serving pure & rich quality products has been the motive of Deyga since its inception. The idea of sustainability has allowed us to both preserve & produce in an efficient way that has gained attention worldwide. They have always assured us from our end to feed the skin & hair the right food they need externally.

India has been a land of rich natural resources let’s draw our inspiration from nature, let’s opt natural in a sustainable way. India is still an agricultural economy we may lack complex technology but nature’s blessings are abundant here. Nothing is impossible if we keep giving our contribution to the best of we can in unity. Let’s take steps to bring a change for good!

'I love a saree...': Alia Bhatt reveals why she ditched lehenga at her wedding with Ranbir Kapoor

ODI World Cup 2023: Why Shubman Gill not playing in India vs Australia match today

Meet 24-year-old medalist, who worked as waiter and earned just Rs 3000 monthly, ended up winning bronze in Asian Games

'BJP to get record victory this time': CM Shivraj Chouhan shows confidence ahead of MP assembly polls 2023

External Affairs Minister asks stranded Indians in Israel to stay safe, contact embassy for assistance

Inside photos from Kareena Kapoor's house party with Karan Johar, Malaika Arora, Natasha Poonawalla, Amrita go viral

Ananya Panday is Suhana Khan’s ‘dreamy girl’ in yellow floral dress, netizens call her ‘sunshine’

In pics: Kriti Sanon seeks blessings at Siddhivinayak Temple with family after winning National Award for Mimi

Times when BTS’ V and BLACKPINK’s Jennie sparked dating rumours

Viral photos of the day: Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra, Arjun Kapoor-Malaika Arora give couple goals

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

