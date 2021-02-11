Local is the new global #Vocal for Local

In order to raise our flag high, it’s necessary for us to raise our voice for local products.

Vocal For Local isn’t a new concept in India. It was first started as a revolution during the Gandhian era when British goods were exploited & thrust was given to indigenous products to retain India’s economy & ethics.

However today, the situation is different. Foreign goods are preferred to Indian goods in our country in the name of best quality in the best prices. Unfortunately, industries in India haven’t got the infrastructure like those of developed nations but with ‘Make In India’ concept tables are turning for good. New startups are encouraged & people are being advised to purchase indigenous products which would ultimately make India stand on its feet in a better way leading to establish itself as a developed nation one day.

In order to raise our flag high, it’s necessary for us to raise our voice for local products. Starting from the basic necessities to the luxury services, if we promote awareness about the importance & pros of using products ‘Made In India’ we all will be contributing our bit individually to make our nation grow.

Deyga Organics supports #vocalforlocal & urge all of you to use & promote local products. Deyga has initiated its bit by producing the best quality natural & handcrafted products that are inspired from the Indian tradition which highly speaks of the glory of nature. Serving pure & rich quality products has been the motive of Deyga since its inception. The idea of sustainability has allowed us to both preserve & produce in an efficient way that has gained attention worldwide. They have always assured us from our end to feed the skin & hair the right food they need externally.

India has been a land of rich natural resources let’s draw our inspiration from nature, let’s opt natural in a sustainable way. India is still an agricultural economy we may lack complex technology but nature’s blessings are abundant here. Nothing is impossible if we keep giving our contribution to the best of we can in unity. Let’s take steps to bring a change for good!