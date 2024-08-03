Twitter
HomeBusiness

Business

Local cable operators express concern over JIO TV's live streaming of Cricket match; call for TRAI action

They claim that JIO TV is broadcasting live and linear content on its OTT platform, causing significant financial losses and job cuts in the cable TV industry

Latest News

Shivam Verma

Updated : Aug 03, 2024, 05:18 PM IST

The All Local Cable Operator Association (ALCOA) of Delhi has raised concerns about the impact of JIO TV's live streaming on their business. They claim that JIO TV is broadcasting live and linear content on its OTT platform, causing significant financial losses and job cuts in the cable TV industry.

In a letter to the Chairman of the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI), ALCOA stated that JIO TV's practice is not in line with existing regulations. According to ALCOA, live content should only be broadcasted by Multi-System Operators (MSOs), Headend in the Sky (HITS) operators, Direct-to-Home (DTH) players, and IPTV providers. They argue that OTT platforms like JIO TV should not stream linear content because it is against the Cable Act of 1995.

The letter highlights that in 2018, there were 197 million homes with televisions in India, which increased to 210 million by 2020. Despite this growth, households using cable TV services dropped from 120 million in 2018 to 90 million in 2020, and the numbers have continued to decline.

ALCOA mentioned that broadcasters like STAR INDIA Pvt. Ltd. and INDIACAST are also streaming linear content on their OTT platforms, Disney + Hotstar and JIO TV, respectively. This practice is luring customers away from cable TV, especially housewives, students, and young generations who find OTT platforms a more reasonable and better option.

ALCOA also pointed out that OTT platforms often provide major channels at no extra cost, which is unfair competition for the cable TV industry. They emphasised the negative social impact of unregulated content flowing freely through these platforms.

