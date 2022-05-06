Loans from Indian banks increased 11.1% y/y in two weeks to April 22: RBI

Reported By: | Edited By: Aayushi |Source: Reuters |Updated: May 06, 2022, 06:16 PM IST

Indian banks’ loans rose 11.1% in the two weeks to April 22 from a year earlier, while deposits rose 9.8%, the Reserve Bank of India’s weekly statistical supplement showed on Friday. Outstanding loans fell 112.33 billion rupees ($1.46 billion) to 119.55 trillion rupees in the two weeks to April 22.

Non-food credit fell 139.50 billion rupees to 119.12 trillion rupees, while food credit rose 27.18 billion rupees to 425.52 billion rupees. Bank deposits fell 1.17 trillion rupees to 166.24 trillion rupees in the two weeks to April 22. ($1 = 76.8830 Indian rupees)

