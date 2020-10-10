Headlines

Loan moratorium: Any waiver of interest on interest will entail economic costs, says govt

It will also have huge implications for the depositors and the broader financial stability.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 10, 2020, 12:39 AM IST

The Centre informed that any waiver of interest on interest or compounding will entail significant economic costs which cannot be absorbed by the banks without serious dent of their financials. It will also have huge implications for the depositors and the broader financial stability.

The Reserve Bank of India said that it brought a resolution frame work dated August 6, 2020 which enables the lenders to implement a resolution plan in respect of personal loans as well as other exposures affected due to COVID-19, subject to the prescribed conditions, without asset classification  downgrade. Long moratorium exceeding six months can also impact credit behaviour of borrowers and increase the risks of delinquencies post resumption of scheduled payments.

It may result in vitiating the overall credit discipline which will have a debilitating impact on the process of credit creation in the economy.

The government on October 2 had told the Supreme Court that it supports the waiver of compound interest on loans under moratorium for certain categories. The waiver will be applicable on repayment of loans of up to Rs 2 crore during the six-month moratorium period.

The Centre in its affidavit submitted to the court stated that it has decided to continue the “Tradition of handholding the small borrowers" and therefore, it has waived interest for the said period for the most "vulnerable category of borrowers".

The interest waiver will apply to MSMEs, education loans, housing loans, consumer durable loans, credit card dues, auto loans and personal loans amongst others.

The COVID-19 pandemic and the related shutdown in the entire country had forced the RBI to grant borrowers a six-month loan moratorium which ended on August 31.

But with the economy still not revived, borrowers were demanding extension of the moratorium period to which the RBI said it would add a lot of burden on the banks. However, the government has decided to give some relief in the form of waiving the compound interest on loans under moratorium.

It is pertinent to mention  that when a borrower avails of a moratorium, they don’t repay the principal component of the EMI, so the loan outstanding remains the same. Since they also don’t pay the interest component, that gets added to the outstanding. So your loan repayment has both simple and compound interest. While the compound interest will be taken care of by the government, simple interest will have to be paid by the borrower.

 

