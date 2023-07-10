Headlines

Delhi excise policy: SC to hear Manish Sisodia’s bail plea on July 14 amid wife’s health emergency

Instagram Thread to get auto-delete posts feature, here’s how it will work

Jawan prevue: Shah Rukh Khan's villainous avatar, bald look, Deepika Padukone's cameo steal the show in Atlee's actioner

Meet Rashi Bagga, hired for record-breaking salary, not from IIT, IIM, NIT her package is…

Lived in Mumbai chawl, founded Rs 4,14,000 crore company, he is not Dhirubhai Ambani

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Delhi excise policy: SC to hear Manish Sisodia’s bail plea on July 14 amid wife’s health emergency

Instagram Thread to get auto-delete posts feature, here’s how it will work

Jawan prevue: Shah Rukh Khan's villainous avatar, bald look, Deepika Padukone's cameo steal the show in Atlee's actioner

Actors who have appeared bald on screen

Healthy skin:10 Superfoods for healthy skin

Weight loss: Detox water benefits, recipes to lose extra fat

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Viral photos of the day: Kangana Ranaut looks stunning in black dress, Malaika Arora gives fitness goals

Meet Vijay Krishna, The Kerala Story star, who ran away from home at 15 to become an actor

Cyclone Biparjoy: Arab astronaut shares stunning photos of massive wind strom, see pics

Tamannaah Bhatia, Vijay Varma Trolled For Their Outfits, Ashoke Pandit reacts to 72 Hoorain trailer & more | DNA Entertainment Wrap, June 29

J&K: Police personnel, locals join hands to clean-up historical Rani Talab park in Ramban

At least 15 dead after truck hits vehicle in Canada's Manitoba

Manushi Chhillar opens up on her debut film Samrat Prithviraj failing at box office: 'I feel I got what I wanted'

Here's how Vijay Varma reacted to his girlfriend Tamannaah Bhatia and Rajinikanth's song Kaavaalaa from Jailer

Hema Malini reveals a director made a shocking request asking her to remove saree pin

Homebusiness

business

Lived in Mumbai chawl, founded Rs 4,14,000 crore company, he is not Dhirubhai Ambani

The story of HT Parekh, founder of HDFC is one of the most inspiring and legendary tales of India Inc.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 10, 2023, 10:30 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Starting from a chawl, Hasmukh Thakordas Paresh worked part-time and got a college education. Parekh belonged to a banking family in Surat. He graduated from Mumbai in economics. He then got the opportunity to study further in the Uk where he earned a BSc degree in Banking and Finance from the prestigious London School of Economics.

Hasmukh Parekh returned to India and worked as a lecturer at the famous St Xavier's College in Mumbai. He then began a legendary career in finance joining the stock broking firm Harkisandass Lakhmidass. His first big exploit was ICICI, where he climbed from Deputy General Manager to Chairman and Managing Director before retiring after a 16-year career.

At 66 when people settled down in retirement, Hasmukhbhai made a stunning comeback with a pioneering idea of financing the home dreams of India's middle-class. He founded HDFC in 1977 as a finance institution and disbursed the first home loan in 1978. By 1984, HDFC was approving annual loans in excess of Rs 100 crore. In 1992, India conferred Padma Bhushan honour on HT Parekh. In 1993, HDFC got the greenlight to move into mankind. 30 years on, HDFC and HDFC Bank merged into one, forming a whopping Rs 4.14 lakh crore entity. 

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

This man ran grocery shop, started his business from kitchen, then built Rs 500 crore company

Meet Muzna Masood Malik, model, TikTok star who married Pakistani cricketer Haris Rauf

Virat Kohli: Check his weight loss diet plan, workout routine, know what he avoids in a meal

Kanwar Yatra 2023: Schools, colleges shut in some UP districts including Meerut, polytechnic exam postponed

Viral video: Saree-clad woman's sizzling dance to 'Mujhe Budhha Mil Gaya' impresses internet

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Viral photos of the day: Kangana Ranaut looks stunning in black dress, Malaika Arora gives fitness goals

Meet Vijay Krishna, The Kerala Story star, who ran away from home at 15 to become an actor

Cyclone Biparjoy: Arab astronaut shares stunning photos of massive wind strom, see pics

Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone: 5 times Bollywood celebs wore outfits that we can afford too

In Pics: Cyclone Biporjoy wreaks havoc amid landfall in Gujarat's Kutch

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE