This little-known company offered record-breaking Rs 4 crore salary packages to IIT students

At least 3 IIT students were offered packages to the tune of Rs 4 crore by Jane Street, a virtually unknown firm in India.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jun 25, 2023, 09:10 AM IST

Students from prestigious Indian institutes grabbing record salary offers always make headlines. A little-known trading company broke records for packages offered during the recent placements at IIT.

At least 3 IIT students were offered packages to the tune of Rs 4 crore by Jane Street, a virtually unknown firm in India. As per media reports, the Wall Street Firm which isn’t even a household name had given record pre-placement offers (PPO) to students from IIT Kanpur, IIT Bombay and IIT Delhi.

Jane Street has been termed as “obscure” and “company no one has ever heard of”. However, the global proprietary trading firm is one of the most influential firms from the perspective of stock markets. Jane Street is among the top “market-makers”.

Jane Street is reported to trade in securities worth a mind-boggling Rs 13,93,75,350 crore ($17 trillion). The New York-based company was founded in 1999. The firm has been described as “sophisticated, quirky and not typical of Wall Street traders”. The company has five offices in New York, London, Hong Kong, Amsterdam and Singapore. It has a workforce of around 2,000.

