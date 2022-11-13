LinkedIn users come together to help Indian father find work after getting fired by Meta

LinkedIn, the social media site caters only to businesses. Entrepreneurs, business moguls, employees, and job seekers may all be found on the employment-focused internet service, where they are most active.

Due to this, some former Facebook employees turned to LinkedIn when Meta began firing people in order to share their experiences and look for new employment. The thousands of persons affected by this mass layoff included IITians and working mothers.

Taking to LinkedIn, he wrote, "I was not expecting to be a part layoff, as I had a strong performance in all quarters since I joined Meta. I started an incredible journey to work in Meta 9 months back, but it abruptly came to an end." (sic) He added that he enjoyed his time at Meta.

After that, he said that his time to depart the United States was running out because he was on an H1-B visa. This particular type of visa enables American firms to temporarily hire foreign workers in specialized occupations for the uneducated. Raju must find employment right away if he wishes to stay in the nation.