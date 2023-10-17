Headlines

SC to deliver verdict on pleas seeking legal validation for same-sex marriage today

Meet DS Group owners, Catch spices, Rajnigandha makers, who are looking to bid for Noida's GIP Mall for Rs 2000 crore

Fatima Sana Shaikh addresses comparisons with Kangana Ranaut on portraying Indira Gandhi: 'If two actors are playing...'

LinkedIn to lay off 668 employees from these departments

One of Bigg Boss 17's highest-paid contestants, lost his home in Gujarat riots, started working at age 13

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet DS Group owners, Catch spices, Rajnigandha makers, who are looking to bid for Noida's GIP Mall for Rs 2000 crore

One of Bigg Boss 17's highest-paid contestants, lost his home in Gujarat riots, started working at age 13

Google CEO Sundar Pichai thanks PM Modi for this reason, know here

Ahead of Leo, 8 best films of Thalapathy Vijay

7 Benefits of using sunscreen daily

7 Side effects of tea (chai)

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: 5 iconic Ganpathi temple to visit in India

In pics: Salman Khan, Karan Johar, Pooja Hegde arrive for Ganpati Darshan at Arpita Khan-Aayush Sharma's home

In pics: Madhu Chopra, Harbhajan Singh, Siddharth Chopra attend Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's pre-wedding celebration

World Cup 2023: Afghanistan create history, beat England by 69 runs; their 1st ODI Win vs England

Israel Hamas War: Israel readies ground operation, focusing on Hamas infrastructure | war in Israel

Fukrey 3's Richa, Varun, Pulkit, Manjot Reveal Their Most Middle-Class Habits | Fukrey 3 Interview

Fatima Sana Shaikh addresses comparisons with Kangana Ranaut on portraying Indira Gandhi: 'If two actors are playing...'

One of Bigg Boss 17's highest-paid contestants, lost his home in Gujarat riots, started working at age 13

Bigg Boss mocks Vicky Jain for his 'boring prank', calls Abhishek Kumar madaari ka bandar: 'Agar aapko itna hi...'

HomeBusiness

Business

LinkedIn to lay off 668 employees from these departments

LinkedIn in May decided to cut 716 jobs across sales, operations and support teams to streamline its operations and remove layers to help make quicker decisions.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 17, 2023, 07:40 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

In the second round of job cutbacks this year for the professional social media network, Microsoft's (MSFT.O) LinkedIn announced on Monday that it would lay off 668 people from its engineering, talent, and finance departments, reported Reuters. This decision was made in response to sluggish revenue growth.

The job losses, which affect more than 3% of the 20,000-person workforce, are in addition to the tens of thousands of jobs lost in the IT sector this year due to an unreliable forecast for the economy.

"While we are adapting our organizational structures and streamlining our decision making, we are continuing to invest in strategic priorities for our future and to ensure we continue to deliver value for our members and customers," LinkedIn said in a blog on Monday.

According to employment firm Challenger, Gray & Christmas, the tech sector has let go of 141,516 workers in the first half of the year compared to approximately 6,000 a year ago.

LinkedIn generates revenue by selling ads charging sales and recruiting professionals who use the network to discover qualified job applicants a subscription fee.

LinkedIn's revenue climbed 5% year over year in the fourth quarter of its fiscal 2023 year as opposed to 10% in the previous quarter. 

Despite continuing to recruit new members to its 950 million-strong group, LinkedIn has been facing headwinds from Microsoft, including a halt in hiring and a decrease in advertising spending.

In order to streamline its processes and remove layers to facilitate quicker decision-making, LinkedIn decided in May to eliminate 716 employees across its sales, operations, and support departments.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Katrina Kaif fighting wearing only a towel in Tiger 3 trailer breaks the internet, shocked fans say 'never expected...'

Karnataka shocker: Man booked for forcing wife to have physical relations with his friends

Bigg Boss 17: Abhishek Kumar loses cool, gets into ugly fight with ex Isha Malviya, Sunny Arya, Arun Mashettey, watch

'Suspended, deleted or disabled': Prabhas' Instagram account disappears, fans react

Delhi sach mein….: Rashid Khan’s special message to fans after Afghanistan’s maiden World Cup win against England

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: 5 iconic Ganpathi temple to visit in India

In pics: Salman Khan, Karan Johar, Pooja Hegde arrive for Ganpati Darshan at Arpita Khan-Aayush Sharma's home

In pics: Madhu Chopra, Harbhajan Singh, Siddharth Chopra attend Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's pre-wedding celebration

Inside Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's wedding venue Leela Palace, where events cost Rs 2 crore, rooms 1 lakh per night

In pics: Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha’s first official appearance as husband and wife

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE