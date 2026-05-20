LinkedIn Layoffs: Tech giant cuts 606 jobs in California after Meta fires 8000 employees; Which sectors to hit hard?

After Meta laid off 8000 employees, another tech giant LinkedIn has decided to lay off 606 employees in a major restructuring effort. LinkedIn CEO Daniel Shapero in an internal memo reportedly said the company needed to "reinvent how we work."

After Meta laid off 8000 employees, which is nearly 10 percent of its workforce via emails at 4 am, another tech giant LinkedIn has decided to lay off 606 employees in a major restructuring effort. This comes weeks after it reported 12% year-on-year revenue growth in its latest quarterly results. As per reports, a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) filing showing that 606 LinkedIn employees were informed of permanent layoffs, which will take effect on July 13.

The WARN filing shows the layoffs are spread across several key LinkedIn locations in California. While 352 employees laid off from LinkedIn's Mountain View office in California, 66 remote employees based in the same city. 108 employees were laid off in San Francisco, 59 in Sunnyvale and 21 in Carpinteria. This wave of layoffs is expected to be part of a larger global reduction, potentially affecting up to 5% of LinkedIn's total workforce, which is estimated at over 17,500 employees.

CEO Daniel Shapero's internal memo

LinkedIn CEO Daniel Shapero in an internal memo reportedly said the company needed to "reinvent how we work" and shift investments toward infrastructure and long-term priorities. The memo added that the company would reduce roles across marketing, engineering, product and other business functions. LinkedIn is also reportedly reducing spending on marketing campaigns, vendor expenses, customer events and office space.

The memo read, “We need to reinvent how we work, with agile teams focused on our highest priorities, and by shifting investments toward areas such as infrastructure to fulfill our mission and vision over the long term. This requires hard prioritization and tradeoffs. Today I’m sharing the difficult decision that I, along with our leadership team, have made to reduce roles across GBO, Marketing, Engineering and Product."

"The scaling back investments in some areas including marketing campaigns, vendor spend, customer events, and underutilized office space, so we can focus teams on priorities that have the broadest impact with the highest ROI," the memo added.