LinkedIn layoffs: Company plans to cut jobs from these departments, phase out China app

LikedIn layoffs 2023

LinkedIn, a business-focused social media platform owned by Microsoft Corp., announced on Monday that it would be eliminating more positions from different departments.

As Reuters reported, 716 positions in its sales, operations, and support departments as part of broader reforms that would also see the phasing out of its local jobs app in China.

Although LinkedIn, which has 20,000 employees, has seen quarterly revenue growth over the past year, it has joined other large technology businesses, including its parent, in cutting staff due to a declining outlook for the global economy.

According to Layoffs.fyi, which has been monitoring the effects, more than 270,000 tech jobs have been eliminated globally in the last six months.

(Also Read: Meet Rohit Negi, IITian-turned-YouTuber who is farmer's son bagged salary package of Rs 2 crore at Uber)

In a letter to staff members, LinkedIn CEO Ryan Roslansky explained that the company's processes will be streamlined by eliminating layers in the sales, operations, and support teams. This would enable quicker decision-making.

"With the market and customer demand fluctuating more, and to serve emerging and growth markets more effectively, we are expanding the use of vendors," CEO Ryan Roslansky wrote.

Additionally, according to Roslansky's letter, the modifications will lead to the creation of 250 new jobs. Employees who were impacted by the reduction would be entitled to apply for such positions, according to a LinkedIn representative.