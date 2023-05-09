Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBusiness
topStoriesenglish

LinkedIn layoffs: Company plans to cut jobs from these departments, phase out China app

LinkedIn, a social media platform geared towards business professionals, announced on Monday that it will be eliminating 716 positions.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 09, 2023, 07:47 AM IST

LinkedIn layoffs: Company plans to cut jobs from these departments, phase out China app
LikedIn layoffs 2023

LinkedIn, a business-focused social media platform owned by Microsoft Corp., announced on Monday that it would be eliminating more positions from different departments. 

As Reuters reported, 716 positions in its sales, operations, and support departments as part of broader reforms that would also see the phasing out of its local jobs app in China.

Although LinkedIn, which has 20,000 employees, has seen quarterly revenue growth over the past year, it has joined other large technology businesses, including its parent, in cutting staff due to a declining outlook for the global economy.

According to Layoffs.fyi, which has been monitoring the effects, more than 270,000 tech jobs have been eliminated globally in the last six months.

(Also Read: Meet Rohit Negi, IITian-turned-YouTuber who is farmer's son bagged salary package of Rs 2 crore at Uber)

In a letter to staff members, LinkedIn CEO Ryan Roslansky explained that the company's processes will be streamlined by eliminating layers in the sales, operations, and support teams. This would enable quicker decision-making.

"With the market and customer demand fluctuating more, and to serve emerging and growth markets more effectively, we are expanding the use of vendors," CEO Ryan Roslansky wrote.

Additionally, according to Roslansky's letter, the modifications will lead to the creation of 250 new jobs. Employees who were impacted by the reduction would be entitled to apply for such positions, according to a LinkedIn representative. 

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Jaya Bachchan turns 75: From Mili to Guddi, 5 powerful characters portrayed by the veteran actress
G20 Flower Festival: 2-day Colour and Vibrancy themed event begins in Delhi, check beautiful pics
In pics: Jiah Khan's life and Bollywood journey and how her death shocked the nation
Meet Harleen Deol, the 'Beauty Queen' of women's cricket who is often mistaken for Bollywood actress
Planning girls' trip this summer? Check out 5 affordable foreign destinations from India
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Punjab news: Another explosion near Golden Temple in Amritsar, second within 3 days
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.