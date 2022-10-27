Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBusiness

LinkedIn: 61 percent of Indians reluctant to discuss salaries with coworkers, friends

Professionals still find it awkward to discuss wages at work, according to Nirajita Banerjee, managing editor of LinkedIn News for India.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: IANS |Updated: Oct 27, 2022, 06:30 PM IST

LinkedIn: 61 percent of Indians reluctant to discuss salaries with coworkers, friends
LinkedIn: 61 percent of Indians reluctant to discuss salaries with coworkers, friends
According to a LinkedIn survey released on Thursday, 61 percent of professionals feel more at ease discussing their wage with family members than with coworkers or acquaintances because disclosing salary information is frowned upon in India. Only 10% of professionals indicated they would discuss their pay with colleagues they trusted in other organisations and coworkers they trusted at work (9 percent).
 
According to LinkedIn's Workforce Confidence Index, India's overall workforce confidence has dwindled slightly. "This is due to a volatile perception towards jobs, finances, and career progress in these times of global uncertainty," said the report. 
 
Despite a dip in overall confidence, India's workforce remains optimistic about navigating these challenges as seven in 10 professionals say they are confident about reaching the next level in their field, their work experience, and education, and chances of their income increasing. (Also Read: Goa Police inducts bullet-proof Toyota Fortuner SUVs, to help in VIP movement)

"Professionals are still not comfortable having conversations about pay in the workplace," said Nirajita Banerjee, India Managing Editor, LinkedIn News. Family and friends remain India's closest confidantes when it comes to sharing the size of their paychecks.
 
However, "the current generation of young professionals are more willing to share pay information with their coworkers and industry peers as compared to other generations", Banerjee noted. In fact, Gen Z professionals are found most likely to share their pay across their whole network as compared to any other age group.
 
Around 72 percent of Gen Z and 64 percent of millennials in India say they are comfortable sharing their payment information with family members, while 43 percent of Gen Z and 30 percent of millennials are also willing to confide in their close friends.
 
"Gen Z is keen to influence change and eager to lead these conversations in the workplace, Banerjee added. About 45 percent of professionals in India say pay discussions among peers are discouraged at their workplace. Further, 36 percent of professionals in India also say they feel anxious about sharing their payment information with anyone.
TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif, Aditya Seal-Akansha Ranjan, couples celebrating first Diwali
Virat Kohli to MS Dhoni: Top 5 most followed cricketers on Instagram
Skin problem: What are the 6 different types of acne?
Frustrated with uneasy stomach? Here are 5 food items to avoid acid reflux
Viral Photos of the Day: Navya Naveli steps out with Jaya Bachchan, John Abraham promotes Tara vs Bilal
Speed Reads
More
First-image
0,0,0,0,0,0,0,W,0,0,0,0: Bhuvneshwar Kumar bowls exceptional spell, equals Jasprit Bumrah’s maiden over record in T20Is
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.