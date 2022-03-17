Link PAN-Aadhaar before THIS date: Know process, deadline here

For every Indian citizen, the PAN card and the Aadhaar card are two essential documents. These documents are required as credible identification documents for practically every verification or form submission. The government has recently mandated that PAN and Aadhaar cards be linked. The prior deadline for merging PAN and Aadhaar cards was September 30, 2021. The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has, however, postponed the deadline for linking a PAN card to an Aadhaar card by 3 months, until March 31, 2022.

Why is it necessary?

PAN card users should also be aware that if their card is not connected to their Aadhaar card by March 31, it would become inactive. Not just that, but you'll also have to pay a Rs 1,000 fine. Though the government would specify the amount, it will not be beyond Rs 1,000. However, if you believe your PAN has already been connected to your Aadhaar, you can confirm the status online.

Steps to link your Aadhaar card with PAN

1. Taxpayers must first register on the Income Tax e-Filing portal in order to link their PAN and Aadhaar cards.

2. Enter your log-in ID, password, and date of birth into the portal.

3. After entering the information, you will be required to enter a code.

4. After you log in, you'll see a pop-up window asking you to connect your PAN card to your Aadhaar card. If this is not the case, go to Profile Settings and select the "Link Aadhaar" option.

5. Fill in the fields with information such your name, date of birth, and gender. You will have already provided it when registering for the e-Filing portal.

6. Match the information on the screen to the information on your Aadhaar card.

7. Enter your Aadhaar card number and click the "link now" option after verifying the details.

8. You will receive notification that your Aadhaar card and PAN card have been successfully merged.

