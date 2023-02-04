Lijjat Papad: The inspiring story of women empowerment and success, cited by FM Nirmala Sitharaman for PM Vikas Scheme

The Union Finance Minister, Nirmala Sitharaman, says the Prime Minister's Vikas scheme is great for women's self-help groups in rural areas and will bring new opportunities and a brighter future. To prove how impactful this scheme can be, she cited Lijjat Papad's story. The Finance Minister stated PM Vikas was created to bring success and recognition to SHGs, similar to how Lijjat Papad has become a well-known name in the market.

In Mumbai, a group of women started Lijjat Papad with 80 rupees as a capital, but today it's a popular brand known for its quality and reputation. It shows how small initiatives can have a huge impact. It's high-quality products make customers willing to spend more. The Finance Minister believes that with PM Vikas' help, rural self-help groups will grow and become more successful.

More than 81 lakh SHGs are currently operating across the country, making a significant contribution for many years. To make it easier for them to get PM Vikas' benefits, the government is putting them together in clusters. As a result of this scheme, the Finance Minister believes rural women will have a brighter future and new opportunities.

What is Lijjat Papad?

Lijjat Papad is a popular brand of Indian papad (a type of snack) founded in 1959 by seven women in Mumbai. Lijjat Papad is made from a mixture of lentil flour, spices, and edible oil, and is typically served as a crispy accompaniment to meals or as a snack. The brand is known for its commitment to empowering women and promoting their financial independence, and it has won several awards for its business practices. Lijjat Papad is widely available in India and exported to several other countries as well.

Read more: Budget 2023 brings changes for Senior Citizen Savings Scheme and Post Office Monthly Income Scheme, check details