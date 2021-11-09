Life and Work with Matthew Gallagher

The brand regularly initiates surprise giveaways, charity auctions with celebrities, and donations.

Matthew Gallagher is the proud owner of a thriving watch membership business that began five years ago and has thwarted its competitors. Today, it has emerged as the single, most sought-after watch club that brings watches that are elegant, fun, and adds to the personality of the wearer.

Matthew has used his passion around watches to build this company and has made it highly innovative. The brand regularly initiates surprise giveaways, charity auctions with celebrities, and donations. Watch Gang is truly one of a kind, and the owner Matthew Gallagher proves that there is nothing better than working on your dream, as that is where your true calling lies.Matthew had a tough childhood, as both of his parents battled addiction. He recalls living in trailer parks for most of his childhood. Life taught him some lessons quite early. He knew he had to escape and be successful at something that would make sure that his children never see the same fate as him. He worked as a programmer, earned a great job, and made good money. However, that did not seem enough. He also started his initiative of an advertising agency and ventured into e-commerce. He was still not satisfied.

It was after his father’s death when he inherited his father’s watch that he realized the importance of watch collections. Having inherited something so close to his father, the idea popped into his head… how great would it be to be able to create a watch collection that would be transferred to future generations? It was almost like creating a legacy. This was the thought that drove him to start the venture Watch Gang, and with his experience in advertising and e-commerce, it became an immediate success.Having risen from the shackles of poverty, Matthew understands the pain of the underprivileged and constantly raises funds for charities. He is a true humanitarian as he uses his multi-million dollar company to generate funds for different social causes. Drug abuse, child poverty, and homelessness are what reminds him of his childhood, and he makes a continuous effort to eradicate these from society.

Matthew is not just a brilliant businessman or philanthropist. He is also a great dad making his children his priority. He realized early in his life how easy it is for people like him to indulge in their work to the extent that they forget to enjoy some of the crucial years of their children's life. And he could not imagine that even in his worst nightmares.