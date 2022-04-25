LIC IPO launch date: Country’s largest insurer to go public on May 4, say sources

Pic Courtesy: Reuters

The initial public offering of India’s largest insurer Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) will launch on May 4, sources were cited by news agency PTI. While the LIC IPO will launch on May 4, a Wednesday, it will close on Monday, May 9, as per the same sources.

Through the LIC IPO, the government will sell 3.5 percent stake in the state-owned company. It will bring in Rs 21,000 crore. The IPO will value LIC at Rs 6 lakh crore.

