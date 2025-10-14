LG Electronics India IPO makes blockbuster debut, second only to Reliance Power in subscription; lists at 50% premium over issue price

Shubman Gill sends BIG message to Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli ahead of Australia tour, says 'just want them to...'
LG Electronics India's inital public offering (IPO) made a strong market debut, listing at a 50% premium over its issue price after receiving an overwhelming response. The IPO, which was open for subscription from October 7 to 9, was oversubscribed 54.02 times.
On the National Stock Exchange (NSE), LG Electronics India shares opened at Rs 1,710.10 per share, compared to the IPO price of Rs 1,140, marking a 50.01% premium. The Rs 11,607-crore public issue was priced in the range of Rs 1,080–1,140 per share.
On the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the stock listed even higher at Rs 1,715 per share, up 50.44%, taking the company’s market capitalization to around Rs 1.16 lakh crore post-listing.
The listing performance surpassed grey market expectations, where analysts had anticipated gains of about 40% on debut.
Interestingly, the overwhelming response to LG Electronics India’s IPO makes it one of the most subscribed issues in India’s market history — second only to Anil Ambani's Reliance Power’s IPO, which had set a record with over 73 times subscription in 2008.