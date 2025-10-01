LG Electronics India IPO 2025:Rs 7,750,000,000,000 to make India manufacturing hub

LG Electronics India launches Rs 11,600 crore IPO on Oct 7 at Rs 1,080–1,140 per share, valuing firm at Rs 77,500 crore ($8.7B); fourth billion-dollar IPO of 2025.

The Indian unit of the South Korean white goods giant LG Electronics expects to collect Rs 11,600 crore through an Initial Public Offering or the IPO, which will hit the market on October 7. LG India IPO will issue 10.18 crore shares in a price band of Rs 1,080-1,140 apiece. It will peg the company's valuation at Rs77,500 crore, or about $8.7 billion. It will be the fourth billion-dollar IPO to hit India’s market in 2025 after HDB Financial Services Ltd., Hexaware Technologies Ltd. and Tata Capital Ltd. Tata Capital’s Rs15,500 crore IPO will open on October 6.

LG Electronics India invests $600 million in Andhra Pradesh

LG Electronics India has invested $600 million in its upcoming factory in Andhra Pradesh state. It aims to raise to $1.3 billion in the forthcoming IPO, which will be the country's third-largest share sale this year. Chief Sales Officer Sanjay Chitkara told Reuters that LG favours India as a manufacturing hub for its competitive labour costs and strong domestic demand.

He also said that the upcoming factory, its third in the country so far, would be key to opening up newer markets like Europe, in addition to the 47 countries it already ships goods to. At present, exports are worth $160 million, or 6% of the overall revenue for the firm, which is India's second-largest appliance maker.

LG Electronics India competes with Whirlpool, Samsung

LG Electronics India competes with Whirlpool and Samsung in a domestic market that was worth $38.2 billion as of 2024. It sells products such as refrigerators, washing machines and televisions. LG now joins fellow South Korean company Hyundai Motor Co and U.S.-based office space provider WeWork in listing their Indian units in a market that, according to Emkay Global Financial Services' Yatin Singh, "offers high valuations because of the abundant domestic money supply." The IPO also comes at a time when India has lowered consumption taxes on several goods, including electronics, to 18% from 28% to spur demand during the lucrative festive season.

