'Level - The Residences’ hosts a meet and greet session to exhibit their marvellous edifice

To promote this edifice, a wine and cheese event was hosted where notable celebrities and influencers were invited to explore the property.

article-main
DNA Web Team

Updated: Apr 04, 2022, 05:44 PM IST

Every great thing needs a staggering introduction, doesn’t it? Or else, how would people know about your masterpiece? The founders of Level - The Residences understood this and therefore, they announced a grand Meet & Greet at their very majestic Sky Level.

The owner, Rishabh Siroya, put up the breathing "Sky Residences", which is the second phase of Level-The Residences in Oshiwara.

To promote this edifice, he threw a wine and cheese event where notable celebrities and influencers were invited to explore the property. While the actress Sara Arfeen Khan was their main guest, other notable faces like Arfeen Khan, Kashmera Shah, Rohit Verma, Keith Sequeria, Maninee De, Vahbiz Dorabjee, amongst many were also seen posting stories about the property on their Instagram page. This whole personalised approach was cherished by every guest. They were very much moved by the sample flat and talked about it to their fans too. All this caught the interest of netzines.

At the event, Rishabh Siroya, founder of Legend Siroya states, "The ultimate happiness and luxury that you want will be bestowed upon you by Level-The Sky Residence. We thought this event was the best way to notify people about the spectacularity of this structure. Sky Residence, with its home office concept, modern designs, good location, and other facilities, is a perfect investment opportunity for the next generation."

Level-The Sky Residences is yet another marvel of Mumbai’s esteemed and established real-estate developer, Legend Siroya. Talking about the key features of Sky Residences, we would primarily highlight the higher floor apartments with expansive deck areas. They also have private home offices along with more than 18 lifestyle amenities that make life extra joyous and cherished.

With 35 residential floors, this standalone tower is located on New Link Road, Oshiwara. Level-The Sky Residences is situated at the heart of the urban zone. It is easily accessible from the Western Express Highway and also other facilities like bus stops, gas stations, malls, multiplexes, cafes and restaurants, market areas, etc.

Sky Residences offers 2BHK Select, 2BHK Luxe, 2BHK Signature, 3BHK Grande, and 3BHK Terrazzo apartments. Every flat in this tower has one thing in common: they are all entirely designed to enhance your life by providing more joy, extravagance, and vigour.

Sky Residence features Sky Zone (which includes Sky lounge, Sky yoga, Sky activity, and Gazebo), Kid and Toddler Play Zone, Mini Theatre, Work from Home Space, 8-foot wide corridors, Drivers Lounge, swimming pool, multi-purpose halls, health and gym club, and many other amenities. All of these elements make up for your luxury and comfort.

So choose your solace with Level-The Sky Residences. You can reach out to their website for more details.

 

(Sponsored feature)

