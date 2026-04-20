Lenskart shares tumble amid backlash over workplace religious dress code row

Peyush Bansal-owned Lenskart has been making headlines recently for all the wrong reasons. The company's workplace dress code has captivated negativity on social media by a large section, following which Lenskart apologised and updated the policy.

GT vs MI Live Score:

Lenskart Solutions, the stock of the popular eyewear brand owned by Peyush Bansal, declined nearly five percent on Monday in the early trade. The reason behind this fall is the ongoing backlash against Lenskart over its workplace dress code, which forbade its employees from visible Hindu symbols such as the tilak, bindi, sindoor, and kalawa. The eyewear company is at the centre of the controversy after screenshots of its policy on dress code went viral on social media, sparking massive backlash. It fueled further after the founder of the company issued a clarification, which was called out by netizens after Lenskart issued an apology and updated its policy.

Lenskart stock price fall amid backlash

The stock of Lenskart Solutions is opening slightly down at Rs 530 from its previous close of Rs 534.85. Around noon, it fell to Rs 509.15, which represented nearly a five percent fall. However, the stock recovered nearly all the loss toward the end of the trading hours and declined just 0.2 percent at 532.70.

So @Lenskart_com shares down by 4 percent today I hear. I hope their lying CEO @peyushbansal is hauled over the coals by the board of directors! You cannot discriminate against Hindus in a Hindu majority country and expect them to be your consumers. #AntiHinduLenskart pic.twitter.com/KT1DZ44Xll — Shefali Vaidya(@ShefVaidya) April 20, 2026

For those unversed, Lenskart was listed on the Indian stock exchanges in November last year.

What is the controversy?

A document outlining Lenskart's 'Staff Uniform and Grooming Guide' sparked controversy on social media. This guide reportedly included restrictions on religious symbols like bindis and tilaks, while permitting items such as turbans and hijabs, which led to massive backlash against Lenskart.

Later, several old posts of Peyush Bansal's wife, Nidhi Mittal, also resurfaced on X, wherein she is criticizing PM Modi and certain Hindu organisations, while praising Arvind Kejriwal and Aam Aadmi Party.