Groww IPO Day 1: Billionbrains Garage Ventures IPO subscribed 54% led by...; check details
Rohan Shah becomes the ambassador of Café Buddy’s Espresso, India
Adivi Sesh breaks silence on Dacoit's box office clash with Yash's Toxic on Eid 2026: 'My whole career has been...'
Who will lead Hinduja Group after Gopichand Hinduja’s death? Succession battle looms
From Hyun Bin-Son Ye Jin to Lee Min Ho-Park Min Young: Popular K-drama actors who dated their co-stars
Bilaspur Train accident: At least 6 killed in passenger-goods trains collision in Chhattisgarh, rescue operation underway
Little Pepe Crypto Price Prediction: Will LILPEPE Become a Top 20 Coin by 2030?
Lenskart IPO Day 3: Lenskart GMP falls to 14%; issue subscribed nearly...; check share allotment, listing date details
Good news for passengers! DGCA proposes changes, passengers can cancel tickets without fees within 48 hours if..., check details
Harshvardhan Rane slammed for comparing Indian women's World Cup win with his film earning Rs 100 crore: 'This disgusting man is so...'
BUSINESS
Before the IPO opening on October 31, Lenskart raised Rs 3,268.4 crore from anchor investors, including the Government of Singapore, and others.
Lenskart IPO: Peyush Bansal's Lenskart's Rs 7,278-crore initial public offering (IPO) closed for public subscription on Tuesday, November 4. At a price band of Rs 382-402 per share, the eyewear retailer sought a valuation of around Rs 70,000 crore.
The Lenskart IPO has been subscribed 24.74x as of 03.30 p.m. Lenskart IPO GMP has seen a sharp drop to Rs 59 from Rs 85 a day earlier. The highest GMP for Lenskart at one point was Rs 108.
Lenskart IPO opened till November 4, with a price band of Rs 382–402 per share. It included a fresh issue of Rs 2,150 crore and an offer for sale of Rs 5,128 crore by existing investors, including SoftBank, Kedaara Capital, and Temasek. Investors made bids in lots of 37 shares and in multiples thereof.
Before the IPO opening on October 31, Lenskart raised Rs 3,268.4 crore from anchor investors, including the Government of Singapore, the Monetary Authority of Singapore, the Government Pension Fund Global (Norway), BlackRock, Goldman Sachs, Nomura, JP Morgan, among others.
Lenskart IPO shares will make their debut on the stock exchanges on November 10, while the allotment is expected by November 6.
READ | Indian billionaire Sunil Mittal's Bharti Airtel board approves acquiring stake worth Rs 5000 crore in...
Founded in 2008, Lenskart started as an online eyewear platform in 2010. It opened its first physical store in New Delhi in 2013.