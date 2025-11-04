Lenskart IPO Day 3: Lenskart GMP falls to 14%; issue subscribed nearly...; check share allotment, listing date details

Before the IPO opening on October 31, Lenskart raised Rs 3,268.4 crore from anchor investors, including the Government of Singapore, and others.

Lenskart IPO: Peyush Bansal's Lenskart's Rs 7,278-crore initial public offering (IPO) closed for public subscription on Tuesday, November 4. At a price band of Rs 382-402 per share, the eyewear retailer sought a valuation of around Rs 70,000 crore.

Lenskart IPO GMP subscription status

The Lenskart IPO has been subscribed 24.74x as of 03.30 p.m. Lenskart IPO GMP has seen a sharp drop to Rs 59 from Rs 85 a day earlier. The highest GMP for Lenskart at one point was Rs 108.

Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs): 34.41x Non Institutional Investors (NIIs): 17.63x Retail Individual Investors: 6.85x

Lenskart IPO Price Band

Lenskart IPO opened till November 4, with a price band of Rs 382–402 per share. It included a fresh issue of Rs 2,150 crore and an offer for sale of Rs 5,128 crore by existing investors, including SoftBank, Kedaara Capital, and Temasek. Investors made bids in lots of 37 shares and in multiples thereof.

Before the IPO opening on October 31, Lenskart raised Rs 3,268.4 crore from anchor investors, including the Government of Singapore, the Monetary Authority of Singapore, the Government Pension Fund Global (Norway), BlackRock, Goldman Sachs, Nomura, JP Morgan, among others.

Lenskart listing date, share allotment

Lenskart IPO shares will make their debut on the stock exchanges on November 10, while the allotment is expected by November 6.

About Lenskart

Founded in 2008, Lenskart started as an online eyewear platform in 2010. It opened its first physical store in New Delhi in 2013.