FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Groww IPO Day 1: Billionbrains Garage Ventures IPO subscribed 54% led by...; check details

Rohan Shah becomes the ambassador of Café Buddy’s Espresso, India

Adivi Sesh breaks silence on Dacoit's box office clash with Yash's Toxic on Eid 2026: 'My whole career has been...'

Who will lead Hinduja Group after Gopichand Hinduja’s death? Succession battle looms

From Hyun Bin-Son Ye Jin to Lee Min Ho-Park Min Young: Popular K-drama actors who dated their co-stars

Bilaspur Train accident: At least 6 killed in passenger-goods trains collision in Chhattisgarh, rescue operation underway

Little Pepe Crypto Price Prediction: Will LILPEPE Become a Top 20 Coin by 2030?

Lenskart IPO Day 3: Lenskart GMP falls to 14%; issue subscribed nearly...; check share allotment, listing date details

Good news for passengers! DGCA proposes changes, passengers can cancel tickets without fees within 48 hours if..., check details

Harshvardhan Rane slammed for comparing Indian women's World Cup win with his film earning Rs 100 crore: 'This disgusting man is so...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Groww IPO Day 1: Billionbrains Garage Ventures IPO subscribed 54% led by...; check details

Groww IPO Day 1: Billionbrains Garage Ventures IPO subscribed 54% led by...; che

Rohan Shah becomes the ambassador of Café Buddy’s Espresso, India

Rohan Shah becomes the ambassador of Café Buddy’s Espresso, India

Adivi Sesh breaks silence on Dacoit's box office clash with Yash's Toxic on Eid 2026: 'My whole career has been...'

Adivi Sesh breaks silence on Dacoit's box office clash with Yash's Toxic

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Jonathan Bailey to Patrick Dempsey: Meet 8 sexiest man alive winners who ruled hearts from 2018 to 2025

Meet 8 sexiest man alive winners who ruled hearts from 2018 to 2025

Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi, Naseeruddin Shah bid their final goodbye to Sarabhai vs Sarabhai actor, see pics

Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi attend his last journey

In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamorous Diwali celebration, they are..., know here

In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamourous Diwali celebration,

HomeBusiness

BUSINESS

Lenskart IPO Day 3: Lenskart GMP falls to 14%; issue subscribed nearly...; check share allotment, listing date details

Before the IPO opening on October 31, Lenskart raised Rs 3,268.4 crore from anchor investors, including the Government of Singapore, and others.

Latest News

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Nov 04, 2025, 04:26 PM IST

Lenskart IPO Day 3: Lenskart GMP falls to 14%; issue subscribed nearly...; check share allotment, listing date details
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Lenskart IPO: Peyush Bansal's Lenskart's Rs 7,278-crore initial public offering (IPO) closed for public subscription on Tuesday, November 4. At a price band of Rs 382-402 per share, the eyewear retailer sought a valuation of around Rs 70,000 crore.

Lenskart IPO GMP subscription status

The Lenskart IPO has been subscribed 24.74x as of 03.30 p.m. Lenskart IPO GMP has seen a sharp drop to Rs 59 from Rs 85 a day earlier. The highest GMP for Lenskart at one point was Rs 108.

  1. Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs): 34.41x
  2. Non Institutional Investors (NIIs): 17.63x
  3. Retail Individual Investors: 6.85x

Lenskart IPO Price Band

Lenskart IPO opened till November 4, with a price band of Rs 382–402 per share. It included a fresh issue of Rs 2,150 crore and an offer for sale of Rs 5,128 crore by existing investors, including SoftBank, Kedaara Capital, and Temasek. Investors made bids in lots of 37 shares and in multiples thereof.

Before the IPO opening on October 31, Lenskart raised Rs 3,268.4 crore from anchor investors, including the Government of Singapore, the Monetary Authority of Singapore, the Government Pension Fund Global (Norway), BlackRock, Goldman Sachs, Nomura, JP Morgan, among others.

Lenskart listing date, share allotment

Lenskart IPO shares will make their debut on the stock exchanges on November 10, while the allotment is expected by November 6.

READ | Indian billionaire Sunil Mittal's Bharti Airtel board approves acquiring stake worth Rs 5000 crore in...

About Lenskart

Founded in 2008, Lenskart started as an online eyewear platform in 2010. It opened its first physical store in New Delhi in 2013.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Groww IPO Day 1: Billionbrains Garage Ventures IPO subscribed 54% led by...; check details
Groww IPO Day 1: Billionbrains Garage Ventures IPO subscribed 54% led by...; che
Rohan Shah becomes the ambassador of Café Buddy’s Espresso, India
Rohan Shah becomes the ambassador of Café Buddy’s Espresso, India
Adivi Sesh breaks silence on Dacoit's box office clash with Yash's Toxic on Eid 2026: 'My whole career has been...'
Adivi Sesh breaks silence on Dacoit's box office clash with Yash's Toxic
Who will lead Hinduja Group after Gopichand Hinduja’s death? Succession battle looms
Who will lead Hinduja Group after Gopichand Hinduja’s death? Succession war...
Bilaspur Train accident: At least 6 killed in passenger-goods trains collision in Chhattisgarh, rescue operation underway
Bilaspur Train accident: At least 6 killed in passenger-goods trains collision i
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From Jonathan Bailey to Patrick Dempsey: Meet 8 sexiest man alive winners who ruled hearts from 2018 to 2025
Meet 8 sexiest man alive winners who ruled hearts from 2018 to 2025
Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi, Naseeruddin Shah bid their final goodbye to Sarabhai vs Sarabhai actor, see pics
Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi attend his last journey
In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamorous Diwali celebration, they are..., know here
In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamourous Diwali celebration,
From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE