Lenskart IPO Day 1: Issue fully subscribed at 1.06 times, retail investors bid nearly...

BUSINESS
Lenskart IPO Day 1: The Rs 7,278.02 crore initial public offering (IPO) of Peyush Bansal's Lenskart Solutions opened for subscription on Friday, October 31. Backed by SoftBank, India’s largest eyewear retailer's IPO was fully subscribed on Day 1, led by demand from institutional and retail investors. As of 3:16 pm on the BSE, the issue was subscribed nearly double (1.06 times) overall. The Rs 7,278-crore IPO received bids for 10,58,90,004 shares against 9,97,61,257 shares on offer, translating into 1.06 times subscription, as per NSE data till 15:06 hours, PTI reported.
The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB) segment drove early interest at 1.42 times subscription, followed by retail investors at 1.13 times (nearly 1.5 times). The employee portion saw 0.97 times participation. The Non-Institutional Investor (NII) category remained subdued at 0.30 times, a trend that often shifts in the final day of bidding.
Lenskart IPO will remain open until November 4, with a price band of Rs 382–402 per share. It includes a fresh issue of Rs 2,150 crore and an offer for sale of Rs 5,128 crore by existing investors, including SoftBank, Kedaara Capital, and Temasek. Investors can make bids in lots of 37 shares and in multiples thereof.
Ahead of the opening of the IPO, Lenskart raised Rs 3,268.4 crore from anchor investors, including the Government of Singapore, the Monetary Authority of Singapore, Government Pension Fund Global (Norway), BlackRock, Goldman Sachs, Nomura, JP Morgan, among others.
At this higher end of the price band, Lenskart Solutions will be valued at around Rs 69,741 crore on a post-issue basis.
The company has become PAT positive in FY25, reporting a profit of Rs 297 crore. However, this profit largely stems from a one-time, non-cash accounting gain, leading to high P/E multiples on a normalised basis.