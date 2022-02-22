Learn proven digital marketing strategies from Intellectual Indies

The new generation of YouTube channels, Intellectual Indies, and short news app Papa News is directed towards helping entrepreneurs become ultimate business opportunists.

By empowering them with the best expansion tips as well as keeping up-to-date on trends in their industry they can take advantage when opportunities arise while also learning from experts who have been there before.

To help talented business minds become thorough with even the most basic principles and current affairs, new ways of teaching must be developed. This will allow them to guide their businesses in a positive direction while growing beyond imagination.

Intellectual Indies is the perfect place for those looking to build their own business and learn about how it works. The YouTube channel offers some great playlist tutorials on key aspects of managing an enterprise, which is helpful if you're just starting out or have been running your company for a while.

His new YouTube series, Founders Unfiltered gives viewers a chance to learn the essentials of business and some crucial tips for success.

In each episode, he discusses his personal challenges with overcoming them alongside an informative question or two from industry leaders in order to give you insight on what it takes towards being successful as both someone who is building their own company and also if working at one already.

Founders Unfiltered gives viewers a chance to learn about the essentials of business from one successful entrepreneur who has been there and wants others just like him or her to succeed.

Apart from this, they have an MBA Series which is the most valuable series for those who want to start their business. This is an in-depth series about Business and Marketing and clears all the aspects.

Another Series is the Sales Series, which is inspired by the Jordan Belfort sales course which costs $4000/-. This is a detailed course about how to influence a customer.

Sahil Khanna, the main mastermind behind the YouTube channel 'Intellectual Indies', ensures to consistently upload inspirational and valuable content on Business and Marketing. He shares some useful growth hacks for businesses & startups in his videos including basic information about businesses and start-ups as well secret techniques used by Indian and international entrepreneurs that are successful.

Globalisation has significantly impacted how businesses operate nowadays. Whether it is big brands, social media influencers, or small companies; the benefits of using the right digital marketing services are immense due to its ever-increasing usefulness which led pioneers like Intellectual Indies, which is helping millions of people with its Free Digital Marketing Course on YouTube.

It is one of the best Digital Marketing Courses available on YouTube and it starts from very basic marketing concepts and takes you to an advanced level.

Sahil Khanna, a 30-year old entrepreneur and digital marketing enthusiast from India has helped a million+ people across the globe realise their true potential in business through his consistently putting out relevant content.

- Brand Desk Content