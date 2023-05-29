Search icon
Layoffs 2023: Luxury auto company selling cars worth Rs 36 crore to fire 3000 employees

According to the report, the company is considering terminating 3,000 non-manufacturing employees from its global workforce.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 29, 2023, 09:08 AM IST

2008 Rolls-Royce Phantom Hyperion

The manufacturer of jet engines Rolls-Royce intends to fire thousands of employees in order to streamline operations. According to the Times, the luxury automobile manufacturer has hired experts led by McKinsey & Co. to provide guidance on the matter.

The company is considering terminating 3,000 non-manufacturing employees from its global workforce, according to the report. 

The report also stated that as part of the strategy, the corporation intends to combine the non-manufacturing businesses of Rolls' civil aerospace, military, and power systems divisions.

According to a representative for Rolls-Royce, “We are working at pace on our transformation across a number of work streams and only one part of one of those work streams is about realizing organizational efficiencies," Bloomberg said. “We have made no decisions whatsoever on any potential impact on employees and any suggestion otherwise is pure speculation.”

Tufan Erginbilgic, the chief executive of Rolls-Royce, has started a reform programme at the business that includes some significant managerial changes.

The worldwide aviation industry is experiencing production issues due to a shortage of spare parts and experienced labour, as well as setbacks from sanctions imposed on Russia, which supplies materials like titanium for aircraft engines.

