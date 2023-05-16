Layoffs 2023: Amazon, Vodafone decided to layoff thousands of employees, plans to restructure business

Layoffs in several companies continue as part of cutting costs, weaker consumer demands, and other reasons. Major companies like Google, Meta, Twitter and other major firms have already laid off thousands of employees from different departments and some companies are continuing to do so.

Amazon India layoffs:

Recently, Amazon India has laid off around 400-500 employees from its Cloud division AWS as well as People Experience and Technology Solutions (PXT) or HR and support verticals. The downsizing in the country is part of the 9,000 layoffs announcement in March by Amazon CEO Andy Jassy, according to sources.

The e-commerce giant initially eliminated 18,000 positions in January and as "we completed the second phase of our planning this month, it led us to these additional 9,000 role reductions", according to the memo by Amazon CEO Andy Jassy shared with employees in March.

AWS CEO Adam Selipsky had also announced the layoffs at AWS would begin in North America, and then reach globally.

"Both our company size and the size of our team have grown significantly in recent years, driven by customer demand for the cloud and the unique value that AWS offers. This growth has come quickly as we have moved as fast as we could to build what customers needed," Selipsky mentioned.

Vodafone layoffs:

Vodafone, the giant British Telecom has announced to lay off employees. The company is planning to reduce its workforce by 11,000 employees over the next three years.

The reason for laying off employees in Vodafone has come to light as the company’s share price hit a two-decade low and to improve its competitive edge, the giant telecom company, Vodafone has decided to restructure its business and enhance customer service.

The company's overall cost-savings strategy, which was first disclosed in November, includes the Vodafone mass layoffs. Margherita Della Valle, the new CEO, has outlined her goals for a leaner, simpler company with better resource allocation and improved commercial agility.

Valle said in a statement, "My priorities are customers, simplicity and growth. We will simplify our organisation, cutting out complexity to regain our competitiveness. We will reallocate resources to deliver the quality service our customers expect, and drive further growth from the unique position of Vodafone Business.”