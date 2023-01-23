Layoffs 2023: After Google and Microsoft, Spotify to begin employee layoffs this week

Spotify is likely to begin layoffs this week, state reports (File photo)

Just a few days after tech companies Google and Microsoft announced that they will lay off thousands of workers in 2023, music streaming platform Spotify is also reportedly set to lay off some of its employees in the last week of January.

According to a report by media agency Bloomberg, Spotify Technologies SA is set to lay off some of its employees this week, joining the bandwagon of tech companies set to fire thousands of employees as per a recent announcement.

People at Spotify who are reportedly familiar with the development have not yet revealed the number of people that are expected to get sacked from the music streaming platform. Spotify had earlier laid off 38 staff from its Gimlet Media and Parcast podcast studios in October, as per Bloomberg.

According to the third quarter earnings report, Spotify has over 9,000 employees across the globe, and the number of people expected to be laid off by the company has not been revealed yet. It is likely that the sacking will take place this week itself.

Spotify had made a major investment in the podcast business on its platform in 2019 before the pandemic hit. According to Bloomberg reports, investments in the podcast business are now testing the patience of investors.

Investors were eagerly waiting to see their returns in Spotify, while the shares of the audio streaming platform tumbled around 66 percent last year. It is likely that the reason behind the layoffs is the steep decline in Spotify share prices.

Earlier this month, Google’s parent company Alphabet Inc announced that it is planning to lay off 12,000 employees from the tech company in 2023, just a few months after Meta decided to lay off 10,000 employees from the company.

Google, in its announcement of the mass layoffs, has cited the pullback of several investors in view of the looming recession as one of the reasons for firing thousands of employees.

(With inputs from agencies)

READ | Alphabet Inc announces layoffs of 12,000 employees: Google CEO Sundar Pichai takes full responsibility