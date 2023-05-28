Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBusiness
topStoriesenglish

Layoff 2023: JPMorgan Chase to cut 500 jobs from several departments, know details

Approximately 500 employees throughout the bank will be let go by JPMorgan Chase this week, a spokesperson told on Friday.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: Reuters |Updated: May 28, 2023, 01:36 PM IST

Layoff 2023: JPMorgan Chase to cut 500 jobs from several departments, know details
Representational Image

JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM.N) is cutting about 500 employees this week across its various departments, according to a person familiar with the situation who asked not to be identified discussing personnel matters.

The layoffs will affect employees across the bank's main businesses -- consumer, commercial banking, asset and wealth management -- as well as technology and operations, the source said. JPMorgan is the largest U.S. lender.

There are more than 13,000 current job openings at the bank, the source added.

JPMorgan declined to comment.

On Thursday, a JPMorgan source said the lender was laying off nearly 1,000 First Republic Bank employees after acquiring the failed bank earlier this month.

First Republic became the largest U.S. lender to fail since 2008 after it was seized by regulators and sold to JPMorgan in early May.

JPMorgan's workforce stood at 296,877 at the end of the first quarter, up 8% from a year earlier, according to a filing. CNBC was the first to report on the job cuts.

(Also Read: Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurugram: Price of petrol and diesel gets cheaper in these cities, know how to check new rates)

 

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha make first public appearance after engagement, look at couple's lovable photos
Rumoured couple Aditi Rao Hydari, Siddharth pose together at Jubilee screening; Tanuja, Asha Parekh add old-world charm
Malaika Arora, Parineeti Chopra to Urvashi Dholakia, actresses who flaunted their stretch marks on social media
Alia Bhatt, Sonam Kapoor, Bipasha Basu: Bollywood actresses celebrating their first Mother's Day in 2023
Mouni Roy drapes grey georgette saree by designer Nikita-Vishakha, price is...
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 708 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for May 28
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.