Lavna Locks makes locking safe and convenient with state of the art smart locks

We’re constantly updating the technology around us, from our phones to our televisions. So why is it that when it comes to our locks, we’re stuck with the same technology that we’d been using years, or even decades ago?

Vishal and Sanat Jain argue that updating locks is not just a trend, but a necessity in every modern Indian home. To the duo, locks are not just about the mechanisms of a tool, but a way to live with integrity and stay as safe as possible on your terms.

Lavna Locks is all about safety first, while also maintaining their signature convenience and style. In the short amount of time since their business took off, they’ve established safety to homes all over India, and have had the humbling experience of completing over 4250 projects.

Smart locks might seem complicated, but they’ve been dubbed smart for a reason. A smart lock's powerful inner workings are covered by a smooth outer operating system, and the Lavna team has worked tirelessly to ensure that the user’s convenience shines through when using these locks.

Lavna Locks have designed the lock to look sleek and modern, but the looks are just the start of what this system has to offer. For starters, the fingerprint detection system registers fingerprints in 0.4 seconds. The 360° Fingerprint sensor can store up to 100 fingerprints at a time. For those who might have preferences for their home locking system, the locks can customize upto 100 PIN codes so people are not restricted to one system for their homes.

When it comes to the locks made by the company, the possibilities are endless. To match up to the capabilities of the PIN and fingerprint system is an RFID unlocking system that ensures a smooth process that the owner has complete control over. To match up to the impressive record of PINs and finger touch detectors, upto 100 RFID cards can be registered on each system.

The Touch Keypad is extremely sensitive and able to detect fingerprints in seconds, but did you know that it’s not the only way to unlock it? The locks built by the Lavna team have been made with remote access in mind. So there are alternate ways such as Bluetooth and a separate app that you can download to unlock no matter where you are.

But unlocking is surprisingly not the most impressive of the locks’ abilities. This smart unlocking system lives up to its name by taking into account that unlocking houses is all about familiarity and how safe we feel with different people. The locks have an OTP system, wherein if you’re expecting guests, you can provide them with a customized OTP that can be used for singular visits, so they can enter at their discretion and your convenience.

The locking system has several other features that keep the owner of the house and their guests in mind. The public unlocking system has been designed specifically for when guests and outsiders arrive. When the lock is set on Public Mode, the auto-locking system is disabled. The people who have the main locking system have access to the records and Bluetooth-enabled information when any locking-unlocking action takes place.

Smart locks have all needs covered, and there’s been no compromise on making houses into the safe haven that they’re meant to be. If you find yourself in the presence of an unknown witness around you when you’re unlocking your house, you can open your locks by adding two random digits before and after the actual pin code so there are no onlookers who might find out about your actual code.

Smart locks need to be charged in order to be accessed, however, this can prove to be a hindrance when you need to get into your home but run out of battery. Lavna Locks has you covered! If you find yourself in this dilemma, you don’t need to fret as there’s a portable battery that charges locks quickly, and no matter what situation you’re in, you can get access by simply logging in via fingerprint.