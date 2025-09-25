Larry Ellison, world's second-richest man, pledges to give away 95% of his fortune, his net worth is...

His wealth came into focus earlier this month when Larry Ellison briefly surpassed Elon Musk as the world’s richest person.

Larry Ellison, the world’s second-richest person, has pledged to give away 95 per cent of his fortune. He is the co-founder, chairman and CTO of the software giant Oracle. His wealth has grown rapidly in recent months, thanks to a surge in Oracle’s stock driven by the AI boom. The 81-year-old billionaire briefly surpassed Elon Musk as the world’s richest person earlier this month. But why does Ellison want to donate most of his wealth?

Ellison's pledge in 2010

Ellison made his pledge in 2010 as part of the Giving Pledge, promising to donate 95 per cent of his wealth. However, he hasn’t taken the traditional, non-profit route for his donations. Rather, he established the Ellison Institute of Technology (EIT), a for-profit organisation in a partnership with Oxford University. EIT works on global challenges such as healthcare, climate change, food insecurity, and AI research. Additionally, he established the Ellison Medical Foundation, which focused on ageing and disease prevention before it was closed.

Ellison's high-profile donations

Ellison gave USD 200 million to the University of Southern California to set up a cancer research centre. He also donated around USD 1 billion to the Ellison Medical Foundation.

Larry Ellison's net worth

According to Bloomberg’s Billionaires Index, Ellison’s net worth is estimated at USD 373 billion (Rs 3307502 crore), largely due to his 41 per cent stake in Oracle and investments in Elon Musk's Tesla. Ellison also owns nearly 50% of media giant Paramount Skydance. His wealth came into focus earlier this month when Larry Ellison briefly surpassed Elon Musk as the world’s richest person.

Ellison sat on Tesla's board for five years from 2018 to 2022. He owned 45 million split-adjusted shares before stepping down as a director. In 2020, Ellison moved to the Hawaiian island Lanai, which he bought nearly all of in 2012 for USD 300 million.

