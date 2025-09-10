Add DNA as a Preferred Source
BUSINESS

Larry Ellison beats Elon Musk to become world's richest man, his net worth reaches to Rs...

Elon Musk became the world’s richest person for the first time in 2021. Now, Larry Ellison's fortune took him to the top spot.

Latest News

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Sep 10, 2025, 08:58 PM IST

Larry Ellison, Oracle chairman, has become the world’s richest person for the first time. The 81-year-old billionaire has surpassed Elon Musk, who held the title for nearly a year. The development comes after Oracle's shares gained 41 per cent on Wednesday. It’s the company’s largest single-day surge ever. This surge has lifted Ellison's total net worth, making him the world's richest, according to Bloomberg.

Larry Ellison's net worth

Ellison's fortune soared by USD 101 billion as of 10:10 a.m. in New York on Wednesday, Bloomberg reported. This is the biggest one-day increase ever. Ellison's net worth has climbed to USD 393 billion (Rs 3459735 crore), according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. Ellison holds a roughly 41 per cent stake in Oracle.

Tesla CEO Musk's net worth is USD 385 billion. Musk became the world’s richest person for the first time in 2021 before losing the title to Amazon founderJeff Bezos and LVMH’s Bernard Arnault. He reclaimed it last year and had held it for just over 300 days.

Who is Larry Ellison?

He is the chairman, chief technology officer (CTO) and co-founder of software giant Oracle. Ellison holds a roughly 41 per cent stake in the firm. He stepped down from the Oracle CEO role in 2014 after 37 years at the helm.

Ellison was also on Tesla's board from 2018 to 2022. He owned 45 million split-adjusted shares before stepping down as a director. Ellison also owns nearly 50% of media giant Paramount Skydance, which formed after an August 2025 merger of Paramount and his son David's Skydance. In 2020, Ellison moved to the Hawaiian island Lanai, which he bought in 2012 for USD 300 million.

READ | Bad news for Gautam Adani as his company loses bid for acquisition of debt-ridden JAL to...

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
