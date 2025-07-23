Landing a job at these companies is a major win as Narayana Murthy, Mukesh Ambani, Ratan Tata, Sundar Pichai's companies are...

The State Bank of India (SBI) is the only public sector bank to make it into the top 10.

Tata Group, Google India, and Infosys are among the top ten most attractive companies to work for in India, according to the Randstad Employer Brand Research 2025 (REBR 2025) survey, which was made public on Tuesday. Tata Group received top marks for its strong financial position, opportunities for career growth, and overall reputation. Google India climbed the rankings this year to become the second most attractive employer, while Infosys secured third place. The State Bank of India (SBI) is the only public sector bank to feature in the top ten.

Tata Group, Google India, and Infosys have emerged as the leading employer brands in India, according to the REBR 2025 report. The findings indicate that the country’s youth are increasingly prioritising purpose-driven employment, placing value on work-life balance, equal treatment of all employees, competitive salaries, and additional benefits.

Tata Group at the forefront

According to the survey, Tata Group has done exceptionally well in terms of its brand identification, professional advancement prospects, and financial health. Google India moved up to the second spot this year, while Infosys held onto its third-place position.

Samsung India (ranked fourth), JP Morgan Chase (ranked fifth), IBM (ranked sixth), Wipro (ranked seventh), Reliance Industries (ranked eighth), Dell Technologies Limited (ranked ninth), and State Bank of India (ranked tenth) are among the top ten employer brands in the nation for 2025.

Public sector

The only public sector bank listed among the top ten employer brands is SBI. More than 3,500 respondents from India were among the more than 1,70,000 participants surveyed in 34 markets for this analysis. This demonstrates that young people today have much higher expectations than just a good salary. They are prioritising workplaces that foster both professional and personal development.

Top 10 most attractive employer brands in India for 2025

Tata Group

Google India

Infosys

Samsung India

JPMorganChase

IBM

Wipro

Reliance Industries

Dell Technologies Ltd

State Bank of India

AI at workplace

In the first half of 2025, 47% of the young people surveyed said they intended to change occupations. Both Millennials (50 percent) and Generation Z (51 percent) indicated that they would like to switch employers. Aside from this, people have begun using AI more and more, and its use is growing at an accelerating rate.



In India, 61% of workers have already begun using it. Its most frequent users are millennials, whose numbers have risen by 13% from the previous year. According to 38% of workers, AI significantly affects their jobs.