Lalit Modi-Sushmita Sen confirm dating: Know net worth, assets of the IPL founder and businessman

Renowned businessman Lalit Kumar Modi, who is the founder of the Indian Premier League, was in the trend once again yesterday after he announced his relationship with Bollywood actress and former Miss Universe Sushmita Sen.

The cricket administrator and businessman took to social media to reveal that Sushmita Sen was his “better half”, sparking speculations of marriage. Modi later clarified that the two are not married but are just dating, though the marriage might come soon.

Lalit Modi is currently settled in London and has been termed a fugitive in India after a special court in India issued a non-bailable arrest warrant against him in a money laundering case related to the IPL. He was also suspended from the BCCI for misconduct and had charges of mismanagement of funds against him.

Lalit Modi's net worth and assets

Lalit Kumar Modi, who was an accomplished businessman for many years before he entered the world of cricket, became the first ever Chairman and founder of the Indian Premier League (IPL) from 2008 to 2010. Before this, he was the Chairman of the Champions League.

According to several media reports, it is said that over his career, Lalit Modi has built up his net worth to a whopping 570 million dollars. This includes all the companies under his name and all his assets and properties.

The main source of income for the cricket administrator is through his family business – The Modi Enterprises and Godfrey Phillips India. He is the president and managing director of the former while the executive director of the latter.

Despite being a fugitive with several criminal charges and money laundering allegations filed against him, Modi continues to enjoy a lavish lifestyle, living in the posh Sloane Street in London in a 7000 sq. ft. and five-storey mansion.

Lalit Kumar Modi also has an extravagant and lavish car collection, which includes a BMW 7-series 760Li and a Range Rover Autobiography, with both cars ranging over Rs 2 crores.

Taking to social media, Lalit Modi announced his relationship with Sushmita Sen with a surprising tweet that reads, “Just back in London after a whirling global tour of Maldives with the families, not to mention my better half Sushmita Sen - a new beginning a new life finally. Over the moon."

