Indian billionaire Lakshmi Mittal-linked firm buys Rs 3100000000 bungalow in Lutyens' Delhi, costliest transaction of...

BUSINESS
The Mittal-linked firm is based in Mumbai. The steel tycoon already owns a bungalow on Prithviraj Road in Lutyens' Delhi.
Indian billionaire Lakshmi Mittal-linked company, Gentex Merchants Pvt Ltd, has bought a 31,860 square feet bungalow on APJ Abdul Kalam Road (formerly Aurangzeb Road) in Lutyens’ Delhi for Rs 310 crore, Moneycontrol reported, quoting people aware of the matter. The deal is being termed as the costliest transaction of 2025 in Delhi so far. The Mittal-linked firm is based in Mumbai. Mittal already owns a bungalow on Prithviraj Road in Lutyens' Delhi.
The bungalow measures 3,540 square yards, or 31,860 square feet. When computed on per square yard, the deal translated to Rs 8.75 lakh per square yard. According to the registration documents, the deal was registered in June 2025. The buyer paid a stamp duty of Rs 21.70 crore for the transaction.
Originally built in 1930, the bungalow belonged to the erstwhile royal family of Alwar. It was owned by Yashwant Singh, popularly known as Maharaj Kumar Yashwant Singh of Alwar. Singh had purchased a bungalow in Delhi's upscale Golf Links area for Rs 100 crore earlier this year.
According to Forbes, Mittal has a real-time net worth of USD 20.2 billion, as of September 25. He serves as chairman of USD 68 billion (revenue) ArcelorMittal, the world's largest steel and mining company by output. He separated from his siblings to start Mittal Steel, then went on to merge the company with France's Arcelor in 2006. Mittal ceded the CEO's position to his son Aditya Mittal in 2021, but retained the title of executive chairman of ArcelorMittal.