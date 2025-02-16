BUSINESS
The recently boomed ready-to-drink company, Archian Foods, that sells Lahori Zeera, Lahori Nimboo, Lahori Shikanji is in advanced stages of nearly Rs 450 crore from Motilal Oswal.
Archian Foods, the company behind the recently launched non-alcoholic drink Lahori Zeera, is poised to secure Rs 400-450 crore in funding. Founded in 2017 by Saurabh Munjal, Saurabh Bhutna, and Nikhil Doda, the company is in the advanced stages of raising a hefty amount in a fresh round from Motilal Oswal’s private equity arm.
The company is expected to use the fresh funds to expand into newer markets and promote its products. ''Lahori was initially planning to raise a smaller amount but then increased the total fundraise as existing investors decided to dilute some more stake and make way for new ones,'' Money Control reported.
The company has previously raised around Rs 170 crore (approx USD 20 million) from Belgium-based Verlinvest, as per Tracxn. The company was valued at around Rs 700-750 crore in 2022, the ongoing negotiations will value the company at around Rs 2,500 crore.
This fundraiser is expected to help the company increase its production facilities widen distribution channels, and fund aggressive marketing. As of now, Lahori Beverages is currently operating manufacturing units in Punjab and Gujarat, however, another one is in the works in Uttar Pradesh as well.
Check out Lahori Beverages revenue records:
FY21 - Revenue at Rs 80 crore
FY22 - Revenue at Rs 38 crore with a profit of Rs 3 crore
FY23 - Revenue at Rs 215 crore with a profit of Rs 7.6 crore
FY24 - Revenue at Rs 316 crore with a profit of Rs 23 crore
FY25 - Revenue expected to breach Rs 500 crore mark
