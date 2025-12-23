Kwala and Schull Tech Partner to Strengthen Africa’s Web3 Infrastructure

Kwala appoints Schull Tech as its exclusive Master Distributor for Africa, expanding access to blockchain automation, Web3 infrastructure, and scalable digital tools across the continent.

Kwala has appointed Schull Tech as its exclusive Master Distributor for Africa, marking a significant step in expanding the reach of its blockchain automation and infrastructure tools across the continent. This appointment establishes Schull Tech as the primary partner responsible for introducing, scaling, and supporting Kwala’s product ecosystem in the region. With Schull Tech’s deep local presence and Kwala’s powerful workflow and automation capabilities, the collaboration lays the groundwork for a unified, high-impact Web3 rollout across African markets.

Africa is moving quickly toward modern digital systems. Many regions are bypassing traditional infrastructure and adopting blockchain-based tools for payments, identity, supply chains, and enterprise services. This shift requires dependable infrastructure, accessible tooling, and local enablement. The partnership addresses these needs directly.

Why Schull Tech and Kwala Are Aligned

Schull Tech operates at the heart of Africa’s digital transformation landscape. Through large-scale training initiatives, developer communities and partnerships with public and private institutions, they have built trust across a wide audience. Their reach and understanding of regional requirements create the ideal foundation for introducing advanced Web3 operational tools at scale.

Kwala complements this by offering automation, monitoring and workflow orchestration for blockchain-based applications. The platform empowers developers and enterprises to build and operate more efficiently, reduce manual effort and maintain reliability across multiple chains. Through this partnership, these capabilities become accessible to a broader audience that is eager to build and deploy real-world solutions.

Building Capacity Through Large-Scale Access

That’s not just interest, it’s a signal of how deep the talent pool is, and how important it is to give these builders access to production-grade tools.

Within this environment, Kwala steps in as the fastest EVM development and automation platform, so those thousands of learners can go from “hello world” to live, monitored workflows without managing their own infrastructure.

In practice, that can mean anything from automated on-chain payouts for gig workers, to real-time tracking of agricultural exports, to compliance-ready on-chain identity flows, all built by local teams on familiar infrastructure.

A Partnership Focused on Practical, Long-Term Growth

The intent behind this collaboration is deliberate. It is not about rapid expansion or superficial visibility. It is about enabling sustainable digital growth through regional knowledge, responsible technology adoption and tools that address real operational challenges.

Africa’s blockchain landscape is diverse, and meaningful progress requires understanding its nuances. This collaboration is designed for durability, not headlines. Schull Tech brings long-term regional trust; Kwala brings infrastructure that reduces operational risk. Together, they focus on solutions that survive beyond a single funding cycle or hype wave.

Supporting a Broader Global Shift Toward Web3 Infrastructure

Worldwide, governments, enterprises and developers are adopting blockchain for systems that require transparency, auditability and automation. Africa is increasingly taking part in this shift. The region’s young, fast-growing digital population is exploring modern financial tools, decentralised applications and blockchain-enabled business models.

This partnership ensures that the infrastructure required to support this growth is available, reliable and built for scale. The goal is simple: make it as easy for an African builder to launch a reliable Web3 application as it is to launch a website. With shared capability and aligned vision, Kwala and Schull Tech are helping turn that into reality.

Setting the Stage for Africa’s Next Digital Chapter

Africa’s digital transformation is accelerating. The demand for operational tools, automation and reliable blockchain infrastructure is rising quickly. Through this partnership, Kwala and Schull Tech are laying the groundwork for the next chapter of Web3 innovation across the continent.

The goal is simple. It is to give builders and enterprises the tools they need to create lasting impact. With shared capability and aligned vision, this collaboration supports a continent that is ready for its next technological leap.