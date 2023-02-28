KP Singh: Madrasa-educated India's biggest real estate developer with net worth over Rs 66000 crore

KP Singh, the man behind DLF City development| Photo: PTI

KP Singh recently made headlines for falling in love again at the age of 91. His wife Indira passed away after battling cancer. After the passing of his wife, KP Singh took a back seat but recently revealed that he is in love again.

Kushal Pal Singh (KP Singh) is India's biggest real estate developer. He is the CEO of real estate developer DLF limited. In 2008, KP Singh was listed as the eighth richest person by Forbes. Born on November 15, 1931, KP Singh hails from Bulandshahr of Uttar Pradesh. He did his initial school at a small madrasa in Bulandshahr and graduated from Meerut college with science and pursued aeronautical engineering in the UK.

Before going to the UK, he got into horse riding and was selected for the Indian Army in 1951 and merged with the DLF Universal limited in 1979. His collaboration with DLF limited after his father-in-law, Raghavendra Singh passed away.

His company, DLF has an approximate land bank of 10,255 acres and 3,000 acres in Gurugram. The man behind the making of DLF City, KP Singh's current net worth is more than Rs 66k crores.

KP Singh is behind building many earthquake-proof offices, apartments, shopping malls and leisure facilities in Gurugram. He is also regarded as one of the initiators in bringing GE to India, by Jack Welch, former chairman and CEO of General Electrics.

