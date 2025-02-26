CRED's new credit card management tools bring 'CRED Protect' which addresses hidden charges and billing errors.

CRED founder and CEO Kunal Shah recently revealed that his fintech platform detected Rs 11,000 crore in hidden charges and late fees last year. The company recently launched Svalbard, a suite of innovative tools aimed at reimagining how credit works for its members. CRED's new credit card management tools also bring 'CRED Protect' which addresses hidden charges and billing errors. It is an anomaly detection system that scans statements for unauthorised fees, incorrect interest charges, and unexpected term changes.

With the ability to track over 10 million unbilled transactions daily, the platform also offers real-time insights into spending patterns. The platform also simplifies the dispute resolution process by providing direct call options to issuers. The CRED founder said, "With Svalbard, we're transforming credit into a force for financial progress. In a country where most find debt stressful, we're recognising and rewarding responsible behaviour, turning credit from a source of anxiety into a growth accelerant."

READ | Meet richest man in South Africa, who runs world's largest luxury watchmaker, his net worth is Rs...

Besides CRED, Kunal co-founded FreeCharge in 2010 with Sandeep Tandon. It is a digital payments company, which was acquired by Snapdeal in 2015. His CRED is a credit card bill payment platform that rewards users for timely payments. CRED reported revenue of Rs 2,473 crore, a 66 per cent increase in FY24 on the back of higher product adoption and growth of monetised users while narrowing operational loss by 41 per cent to Rs 609 crore.