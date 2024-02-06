Twitter
Headlines

Yash Raj Films receives Swiss Excellence Award for its long-standing creative association with Switzerland

'Mamata Banerjee is very much part of...': Rahul Gandhi denies rift in INDIA alliance, claims seat-sharing talks on

AUS vs WI: Australia's historic 6.5 overs chase secures 8-wicket triumph, sweep series 3-0

Kunal Shah’s CRED acquires wealth management platform Kuvera

Meet royal who dated Lata Mangeshkar, ace cricketer, fought family to marry her, both stayed single lifelong when...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Who Is Maulana Mufti Salman Azhari? The Muslim Cleric Who Got Arrested For Alleged Hate Speech

Home Minister Amit Shah's Fiery Speech: 'Abolished 370, Without Using A Single Bullet...'

Vinesh Phogat Wins Gold Medal (55 KG Category) In Senior National Wrestling Championship 2024

5 fruits that increase haemoglobin levels

Teams with most playoff matches in IPL history

8 foods that damage your liver

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Hrithik Roshan, Anil Kapoor, Siddharth Anand slay in style at Fighter trailer launch; Deepika Padukone gives it a miss

Inside photos from Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas' daughter Malti Marie's birthday bash

In pics: Hansal Mehta, Pratik Gandhi reunite for biopic on Mahatma Gandhi, shoot commences in Gujarat

Who Is Maulana Mufti Salman Azhari? The Muslim Cleric Who Got Arrested For Alleged Hate Speech

Home Minister Amit Shah's Fiery Speech: 'Abolished 370, Without Using A Single Bullet...'

Vinesh Phogat Wins Gold Medal (55 KG Category) In Senior National Wrestling Championship 2024

Meet royal who dated Lata Mangeshkar, ace cricketer, fought family to marry her, both stayed single lifelong when...

Meet actress whose debut film was blockbuster, her 2 movies earned over Rs 3000 crore, left Bollywood suddenly due to..

This actor romanced Aishwarya, was bigger than Vijay; one mistake ruined career, became mechanic, cleaned toilets, now..

HomeBusiness

Business

Kunal Shah’s CRED acquires wealth management platform Kuvera

Kuvera is a top-five direct mutual fund platform with a three lakh+ user community tracking more than Rs 50,000 crore in assets.

article-main

IANS

Updated: Feb 06, 2024, 04:30 PM IST

Edited by

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Credit Card bill payment leader CRED on Tuesday announced the acquisition of the online wealth management platform Kuvera in an effort to take on the likes of Zerodha and Groww.

However, the total acquisition cost has not been disclosed by the startup.

“Together with CRED we see an exciting opportunity to fast-track building new products and features for our community while also bringing a trusted wealth management solution to millions more,” Gaurav Rastogi, Founder, Kuvera, said in a statement.

The reports to acquire Kuvera initially surfaced last year in October.

As per the company, post-acquisition, Kuvera founders, team and product will continue to operate independently while working closely with CRED leadership to scale its network, ecosystem, brand and distribution.

Kuvera customers’ account, portfolio and all ongoing investments will continue seamlessly even as they stand to benefit from the combined expertise, synergies and resources of Kuvera and CRED.

“Kuvera is extremely popular among financially savvy Indians; their products and vision are aligned with CRED’s principle of investing for long-term value creation rather than short-term entertainment,” said Kunal Shah, Founder, CRED.

With this agreement on terms, the transaction — a mix of cash and stock — will proceed towards closure, the company said.

Kuvera is a top-five direct mutual fund platform with a three lakh+ user community tracking more than Rs 50,000 crore in assets.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Meet superstar, whose boyfriend faked his death to avoid legal case, disappeared abroad with new girlfriend, now he...

Yash Raj Films receives Swiss Excellence Award for its long-standing creative association with Switzerland

IND vs ENG: Shubman Gill was given ultimatum to perform in Vizag Test, batter was....

7th Pay Commission: DA hike likely for Central govt employees; check arrear amount, other details here

Meet 'Vyommitra', India's female robot astronaut who will fly to space this year ahead of Gaganyaan mission; watch video

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Hrithik Roshan, Anil Kapoor, Siddharth Anand slay in style at Fighter trailer launch; Deepika Padukone gives it a miss

Inside photos from Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas' daughter Malti Marie's birthday bash

In pics: Hansal Mehta, Pratik Gandhi reunite for biopic on Mahatma Gandhi, shoot commences in Gujarat

In pics: TV's Ram-Sita Gurmeet Choudhary, Debina Bonnerjee attend Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony in Ayodhya

Streaming This Week: Animal, Sam Bahadur, Karmma Calling, Shark Tank India 3; latest OTT titles to binge-watch

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE