BUSINESS
Zomato has urged its customers on X to rate the delivery executives once they receive the food.
Comedian Kunal Kamra has taken a jibe at Zomato after the food delivery firm posted regarding the delivery partners. On Thursday, Zomato urged its customers on X to rate the delivery executives once they receive the food. Though the feature is available on the platform, most of the users ignore it. Zomato wrote on X (formerly Twitter), "Some people skip giving ratings to delivery partners, the same people get upset when their work does not get recognition."
Reacting to the post, Kamra raised questions over the alleged low salary of the delivery partners. “Some people skip giving minimum wage & social security, the same people get upset when they are sent to prison," the comedian wrote. Kamra's latest comment on Zomato came months after the comedian criticised Zomato founder and CEO Deepinder Goyal over his post about the platform achieving a Guinness World Record title.
Someone people skip giving minimum wage & social security same people get upset when they are sent to prison… https://t.co/wShA0pG0rU— Kunal Kamra (@kunalkamra88) March 12, 2025
How netizens reacted
While some users agreed with Kamra, many showed their support for Zomato. One of them commented, “Underpay is offensive. No doubt. But are these gig workers bonded labour? Aren’t they getting paid more than what they would find elsewhere? The world isn’t just. Accept it." One user slammed the comedian, saying, “Kunal Kamra can hire people and not just give minimum wage but 3x of it. After all, the minimum is minimum for a reason and is not maximum. Will he do it or just keep tweeting against those providing work and jobs to others?"
