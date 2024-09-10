Meet man, an IITian, who is richer than Infosys founder Narayana Murthy, Sudha Murthy, his net worth...

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Migrating Banking Applications to the Cloud: Strategies and Best Practices

No toll tax for these vehicles on national highways, check details inside

Duleep Trophy: Star batter replaces Rishabh Pant as BCCI announces updated squads for second round

‘Kasht hota hai..’: Amitabh Bachchan reacts after KBC 16 contestant asks him if he gives time to Jaya Bachchan

Dubai princess launches new product weeks after public split with husband, gives it this unique name...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Manipur Violence: Curfew Imposed In Three Manipur Districts Amid Drone, Rocket Attacks By Insurgents

Manipur Violence: Curfew Imposed In Three Manipur Districts Amid Drone, Rocket Attacks By Insurgents

Apple iPhone 16 launched, netizens say, 'Same product, different....'

Apple iPhone 16 launched, netizens say, 'Same product, different....'

Kolkata Doctor Case: Victim's Mother Blasts CM Mamata Banerjee's 'Insensitive' Durga Puja call

Kolkata Doctor Case: Victim's Mother Blasts CM Mamata Banerjee's 'Insensitive' Durga Puja call

7 animals with more than one heart

7 animals with more than one heart

8 superfoods to restore hormone balance

8 superfoods to restore hormone balance

7 classic Korean dishes you must try

7 classic Korean dishes you must try

Karnataka Viral Video: बेटी बनी मिसाल, इस तरह बचाई मां की जान; वीडियो देख उड़ जाएंगे होश

Karnataka Viral Video: बेटी बनी मिसाल, इस तरह बचाई मां की जान; वीडियो देख उड़ जाएंगे होश

कराची Hit and Run केस के बाद पिता ने बेटी के सिर पर लगाया CCTV, सोशल मीडिया पर मचा हंगामा, देखें Video

कराची Hit and Run केस के बाद पिता ने बेटी के सिर पर लगाया CCTV, सोशल मीडिया पर मचा हंगामा, देखें Video

US चुनाव में बॉलीवुड तड़का, 'नाचो नाचो' गाने पर हो रहा Kamala Harris का चुनावी प्रचार, देखें Video

US चुनाव में बॉलीवुड तड़का, 'नाचो नाचो' गाने पर हो रहा Kamala Harris का चुनावी प्रचार, देखें Video

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Meet Salman Khan’s ‘sister’, who became star at 10, left Bollywood after giving Rs 400-crore hit, now earns through…

Meet Salman Khan’s ‘sister’, who became star at 10, left Bollywood after giving Rs 400-crore hit, now earns through…

Rs 4000 crore palace, 8 jets, 700 cars: All about Abu Dhabi royal family

Rs 4000 crore palace, 8 jets, 700 cars: All about Abu Dhabi royal family

Mukesh Ambani's fitness secret: From morning yoga to simple lunch, here are all details

Mukesh Ambani's fitness secret: From morning yoga to simple lunch, here are all details

Manipur Violence: Curfew Imposed In Three Manipur Districts Amid Drone, Rocket Attacks By Insurgents

Manipur Violence: Curfew Imposed In Three Manipur Districts Amid Drone, Rocket Attacks By Insurgents

Kolkata Doctor Case: Victim's Mother Blasts CM Mamata Banerjee's 'Insensitive' Durga Puja call

Kolkata Doctor Case: Victim's Mother Blasts CM Mamata Banerjee's 'Insensitive' Durga Puja call

Apple Watch Series 10 Launch: Key Highlights & Specs | All-New Apple Watch Unveiled

Apple Watch Series 10 Launch: Key Highlights & Specs | All-New Apple Watch Unveiled

This Akshay Kumar film was made for Rs 17 crores, became superhit, but he does not want his kids to watch it because..

This Akshay Kumar film was made for Rs 17 crores, became superhit, but he does not want his kids to watch it because..

Meet Salman Khan’s ‘sister’, who became star at 10, left Bollywood after giving Rs 400-crore hit, now earns through…

Meet Salman Khan’s ‘sister’, who became star at 10, left Bollywood after giving Rs 400-crore hit, now earns through…

Watch: Mukesh Ambani visits new parents Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh after birth of baby girl

Watch: Mukesh Ambani visits new parents Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh after birth of baby girl

HomeBusiness

Business

Meet man, an IITian, who is richer than Infosys founder Narayana Murthy, Sudha Murthy, his net worth...

In the initial stages of Infosys, Gopalakrishnan had the major responsibility for handling the technical side and customer servicing of the company

Latest News

Harshvardhan Jaiman

Updated : Sep 10, 2024, 03:11 PM IST

Meet man, an IITian, who is richer than Infosys founder Narayana Murthy, Sudha Murthy, his net worth...
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

In the sphere of the Indian technology industry, there are few who are as well known as Senapathy ‘Kris’ Gopalakrishnan, the co-founder of Infosys. According to the Hurun India Rich List 2024, Gopalakrishnan has overtaken his fellow co-founder N Narayana Murthy in terms of wealth with total net worth of Rs 38,500 crore. Gopalakrishnan ranks fourth among the richest persons in Bengaluru and Murthy ranks fifth with total wealth of Rs 36,600 crore.

Gopalakrishnan, popularly known as ‘Kris’ was born in 1955 and has worked for more than forty years. He was one of the six people who started the Infosys company, together with Murthy, K Dinesh, Nandan Nilekani, NS Raghavan and SD Shibulal.

In the initial stages of Infosys, Gopalakrishnan had the major responsibility for handling the technical side and customer servicing of the company that formed the basis of the company’s growth in the later years.

There were some key events in Gopalakrishnan’s career with Infosys. After his stay in the US and then coming back to India in 1994, he assumed major positions including the deputy managing director in the same year.

He became the CEO and the Managing Director of the Infosys in 2004 after Nandan Nilekani stepped down from the position that he had been holding since the year 1994 to 2000 and again from 2002 to 2004. He then stepped up to the position of the Vice Chairman of the company and held the position up to 2014.

However, apart from his corporate success story, Gopalakrishnan is also a charitable person. He started the Pratiksha Trust with his wife Sudha for the research in the field of brain.

Education is something he takes seriously, and this is evident by his appointment to the Board of Governors of IIT-Madras and the Chairman of the Board of Governors of IIT-Bangalore. He also is a member of the Board of Trustees of the Chennai Mathematical Institute.

The educational qualifications of Gopalakrishnan are also not less than any other professional candidate. He has Master’s Degrees in physics and computer science from the Indian Institute of Technology, Chennai. Notably, his journey to the world of technology tycoons was not predetermined; he had wanted to be a doctor. However, due to the failure in getting admission in government medical college by two marks, he preferred to go for technology.

Currently, Gopalakrishnan is the Chairman of Axilor Ventures which is a start-up incubator that has invested in several start-ups including; EnKash, GoodHome and Kaagaz.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Apple iPhone 16 launch: Check when, where and how to watch event

Apple iPhone 16 launch: Check when, where and how to watch event

Meet woman who topped class 10, 12, CLAT, law school, cleared UPSC in 1st try, got AIR 60 with self-study, now posted...

Meet woman who topped class 10, 12, CLAT, law school, cleared UPSC in 1st try, got AIR 60 with self-study, now posted...

Mukesh Ambani's cheapest plan for Jio customers: 2GB data of high speed data daily for 28 days only for...

Mukesh Ambani's cheapest plan for Jio customers: 2GB data of high speed data daily for 28 days only for...

Meet Rashi Bagga, hired for record-breaking package, had rejected Rs 14 lakh job, not from IIT, IIM…

Meet Rashi Bagga, hired for record-breaking package, had rejected Rs 14 lakh job, not from IIT, IIM…

Apple Watch 10 series announced with larger screen, fasted charging; check details

Apple Watch 10 series announced with larger screen, fasted charging; check details

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Meet Salman Khan’s ‘sister’, who became star at 10, left Bollywood after giving Rs 400-crore hit, now earns through…

Meet Salman Khan’s ‘sister’, who became star at 10, left Bollywood after giving Rs 400-crore hit, now earns through…

Rs 4000 crore palace, 8 jets, 700 cars: All about Abu Dhabi royal family

Rs 4000 crore palace, 8 jets, 700 cars: All about Abu Dhabi royal family

Mukesh Ambani's fitness secret: From morning yoga to simple lunch, here are all details

Mukesh Ambani's fitness secret: From morning yoga to simple lunch, here are all details

Top Tata Motors cars to buy in India

Top Tata Motors cars to buy in India

Meet actress, who was linked to superstar, quit Bollywood to marry Pakistani cricketer, got divorced, is now...

Meet actress, who was linked to superstar, quit Bollywood to marry Pakistani cricketer, got divorced, is now...

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement