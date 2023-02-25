KP Singh, 91-year-old DLF chairman emeritus, finds love again | File Photo

Kushal Pal Singh, DLF Group’s former boss and now Chairman Emeritus, has found love again. He lost his wife Indira in 2018, who passed away after a battle with cancer. KP Singh stepped back from the day to day management of the real estate behemoth after losing his wife after 65 years of togetherness. He recently revealed that he has a companion in life once again.

KP Singh had joined DLF, founded by his father-in-law, in 1961. He officially stepped down as chairman of DLF after a five-decade stint at the helm in 2020. KP Singh's net worth currently stands at $8 billion (over Rs 66,000 crore)

KP Singh told CNBC TV-18 that he now has a partner again, whose name he revealed is Sheena. He added that she was among the “best people in my life”, is “very energetic” and keeps the real estate tycoon on his toes. KP Singh called Sheena “a substantial part of my life”.

KP Singh also shared that he grew lonely in the first few days after the passing away of his wife. He said that he had an “amazing married life” and his late wife Indira was not only his partner but a friend too. He revealed why he decided to step back from DLF’s active operations, saying that losing a partner after 65 years gets one “depressed” and “not the same”.

He said this was “not allowed for the functions of a company”, adding that a person needs to be “positive and active to run a company”. Losing a loved one slows you down, he said. He also revealed that his wife had asked him “not to give up on life” six months before her passing away. The words stayed with him.

About his new partner, Singh further revealed that she always motivates her and pushes him up whenever he feels down. She has “many wonderful friends” around the world with whom he travels, DLF boss added.

READ | ‘Don’t fall into this trap…’: Infosys founder Narayana Murthy warns young people