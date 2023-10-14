Headlines

Meet farmer’s son, college dropout, who made debut in India’s richest people list with net worth Rs 9,143 crore

KP Ramasamy has found success by founding one of India’s largest clothing export businesses in 1984.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 14, 2023, 03:21 PM IST

Mukesh Ambani, chairman of Reliance Industries, was named the wealthiest Indian on the Forbes India's Richest Indians list, which was published on Thursday. KP Ramasamy, the founder and chairman of the textile and sugar manufacturer KPR Mill and a new member of the Forbes list, is one of the wealthiest Indians. With a net worth of $2.3 billion (9,143 crores), the textile tycoon is now ranked 100th.

KP Ramasamy:
KP Ramasamy, 74, hails from an agricultural family. He is a farmer’s son and a college dropout. He has found success by founding one of India’s largest clothing export businesses. In 1984, KPR Mill was established. 

KP Ramasamy broadened his company portfolio and added sugar production in 2013. His business career also includes the 2019 debut of the men's underwear line Faso. In addition to producing sugar and ethanol, KPR Mill specializes in the production of cotton, polyester, and knitted clothing.

KPR Mill is located in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu. The company is owned by Ramasamy and his 2 brothers. It has 30,000 employees out of which 90% of them are women. 

According to the Forbes website, KPR Mill manufactures 128 million items of clothing each year, ranging from sportswear to sleepwear, which are sold in stores like H&M, Marks & Spencer, and Walmart.

