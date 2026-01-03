FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
BUSINESS

Kotak Securities' tech glitch leaves F&O trader with Rs 1.75 crore profit in 20 minutes, here's what happened next

Gajanan Rajguru, a trader, opened a trading cum demat account with Kotak Securities in October 2021. On July 26, 2022, he had Rs 3,175.69 in his account, according to ET reports.

Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Jan 03, 2026, 05:02 PM IST

Kotak Securities' tech glitch leaves F&O trader with Rs 1.75 crore profit in 20 minutes, here's what happened next
In a major technical glitch, Kotak Securities trader Gajanan Rajguru got an erroneous Rs 40 crore margin money and earned Rs 1.75 crore profit in 20 minutes, said a news report. The Bombay High Court has insisted that Rajguru can keep the profits, stating that his skills and risk-taking abilities, not the glitch, led to the gains. However, Kotak reportedly tried to settle the case with the trader by offering him Rs 50 lakh out of the profit earned by him, but the trader rejected the offer. The interim judgment as of December 24, 2025, is further to be heard on February 4, 2026.

How trader earn Rs 1.75 crore profit in 20 minutes?

According to Economic Times,  trader Gajanan Rajguru received an erroneous Rs 40 crore margin money due to a technical glitch in 2022. He utilised this inflated margin to execute trades worth Rs 94.81 crore in just 20 minutes. The trader initially suffered a loss of Rs 54 lakh and thereafter got Rs 2.38 crore, resulting in a net profit of Rs 1.75 crore. Kotak Securities argued that they had erroneously credited the margin of about Rs 40 crore and thus any profit derived from this money should belong to them. The Bombay High Court said that this money did not automatically lead to profits for the trader. 

Gajanan Rajguru, a trader, opened a trading cum demat account with Kotak Securities in October 2021. On July 26, 2022, he had Rs 3,175.69 in his account. 

Kotak Securities later reversed the profit, citing an erroneous margin. Rajguru's attempts at a resolution failed, leading him to file a complaint with the National Stock Exchange (NSE). After a series of appeals, the Bombay High Court ruled in Rajguru's favour on December 3, 2025, allowing him to keep the profit. The Bombay High Court said: “It cannot be that the Respondent (trader) would only be liable to repay the amount of losses but cannot be permitted to retain the profits.”

 "Post the matter on 4th February 2026. Till then, the interim order granted by the learned Single Judge under paragraph 35 of the judgment delivered in Commercial Arbitration Petition No.788 of 2024 shall continue," the court said, as per ET reports.

 

