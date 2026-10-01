Kotak Mahindra Bank shares gain 3% after Anup Kumar Saha appointed MD & CEO

Kotak Mahindra Bank appointed Anup Kumar Saha as MD and CEO from January 1, 2027. Know his career, experience and stock market impact.

Kotak Mahindra Bank shares jumped by 3 per cent after the lender appointed Anup Kumar Saha as new Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, succeeding Ashok Vasvani. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has approved his appointment for a three-year term beginning January 1, 2027, the private sector lender said in a regulatory filing on Thursday.

The announcement was followed by positive sentiment among investors, with the shares seeing a gradual rise. The share was trading at Rs 425.95 on October 1, up 2% from the previous close of Rs 417.60 as of 11:30 am. The stock opened at Rs 425.45 and touched an intraday high of Rs 435.55 so far. The bank's market capitalisation stood at around Rs 4.24 lakh crore, while its 52-week high and low were Rs 452.98 and Rs 345.40, respectively. The stock's P/E ratio was 28.53 on a standalone basis and 20.93 on a consolidated basis, with ROE at 13.42%.

Who is Anup Kumar Saha

Currently serving as an Executive Director at Kotak Mahindra Bank, Anuj Kumar Saha has over 32 years of experience in financial services. He is a full-time Director at Kotak Mahindra Bank and a key member of the Bank’s senior management team. His current mandate spans Consumer Banking, Marketing, and Data Analytics, with a strong focus on driving customer-centric transformation and scaling digital innovation strategies for the Bank. He is recognised for his deep expertise in retail banking, consumer finance, and digital transformation.

His work experience

Prior to joining Kotak Mahindra Bank, Anup played a pivotal role in Bajaj Finance Limited as Managing Director and Deputy Managing Director. During his tenure, he oversaw consumer finance portfolios and spearheaded initiatives that expanded their customer base to over 100 million. Before Bajaj Finance, Anup spent 14 years at ICICI Bank, where he served as Senior General Manager and Group Product Head. He had also held board positions at ICICI Bank HFC and TransUnion CIBIL, strengthening his strategic governance credentials.

He also held positions at GE Capital, SBI Cards, Blow Plast, and BHEL, which laid a strong foundation in his sales, operations, and financial services skills. He holds an MBA from the Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Lucknow, and a degree in Engineering from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kharagpur.