Kota to Pittsburgh: How Ex-Wipro Chandan Saxena became back-bone of Global Credit Card Industry

Over the years, Mr. Saxena’s career took him to various prestigious organizations, including HSBC Software, Atos, and Wipro Ltd, where he spent a significant part of his career from 2011 to 2020.

Chandan Saxena, a 41-year-old native of Kota, Rajasthan, has carved a distinguished career path in the field of Information Technology. With a career spanning over 17 years and a reputation for unparalleled expertise, Mr. Saxena’s journey is a testament to dedication, innovation, and problem-solving in the world of FinTech.

Chandan Saxena embarked on his tech journey in 2006 after completing his bachelors degree in Electronics & amp; Communications from Modi Institute of Technology under the University of Rajasthan. His first professional stint was with Mphasis, formerly known as EDS Pvt Ltd (India), marking the beginning of a remarkable trajectory.

Over the years, Mr. Saxena’s career took him to various prestigious organizations, including HSBC Software, Atos, and Wipro Ltd, where he spent a significant part of his career from 2011 to 2020. During his tenure at Wipro, he played a pivotal role in the company’s venture into VisionPlus Technology. His leadership was instrumental in navigating Wipro’s transition into VisionPlus and securing a million-dollar contract with Citigroup.

As a recognition of his exceptional contributions, Wipro transferred him to their Singapore branch, where he worked directly with Citibank Singapore, catering to its global subsidiaries. His impeccable dedication to delivering projects flawlessly earned him awards and accolades, including recognition from Marc Luet, former CEO of EMEA Citi Consumer Group, and Shaji Farooq, Senior Vice President and Global Head of BFSI at Wipro in 2012.

In 2014, Mr. Saxena moved to the United States to spearhead a significant project transition with CapitalOne, a prominent American bank. His proficiency in VisionPlus Technology along with his knowledge in the Card Authorization field, coupled with his skill in cross-training team members, was instrumental in the successful outcome of the project.

Throughout his tenure at Wipro, Mr. Saxena consistently showcased remarkable leadership and profound knowledge in card authorization systems. Renowned for his problem-solving prowess, especially under pressure, his technical acuity shone brightly when he swiftly remedied ATM withdrawal glitches in the EMEA region and adeptly handled a major American bank’s duplicate debit card charges, actions that were crucial in upholding customer trust.

In addition to his work in the IT sector, Chandan Saxena’s passion for music remained a constant. He provided music lessons to thousands of students in Kota before delving into the IT field. His dedication to teaching music continued in Pune, where he offered classes, especially to working professionals, during the global recession of 2008-09.

Mr. Saxena’s expertise extends beyond VisionPlus Technology, encompassing a profound understanding of the ISO8583 Message Protocol, Machine Learning, Blockchain, Data Analytics, and Cybersecurity. His contributions to the IT sector are further exemplified by his involvement in research and development projects, the publication of papers in internationally acclaimed journals, and patent filings in India.

Currently, Mr. Saxena is working with Shazam Inc., a debit payment processing company, bringing his wealth of experience and expertise to the industry. His journey is an inspiration to those aspiring to excel in the IT sector and showcases the limitless possibilities that dedication and passion can offer