Koo, India’s Twitter rival gains popularity in Brazil; becomes second largest microblogging platform

Koo, an India’sTwitter rival and microblogging application has debuted in Brazil. The platform now supports 11 native languages and has added language support for Portuguese. The app received 1 million user downloads, 2 million Koos, and 10 million likes within 48 hours of its Brazilian premiere, and it presently holds the top rank on both the Android Play Store and the Apple App Store.

Brazil saw more than 1 million users join the app 48 hours after the launch. In Brazil, Koo has developed into a cult brand with an incredible fan base.

“We are proud to have started the movement of 'Make in India, Make for the World' in the tech product world. We have made Brazil fall in love with India. With every new language and country launched, we will be getting closer to our mission of uniting a world that is divided by language barriers," said Mayank Bidawatka, Co-founder, Koo in the official statement.

Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla, acquired Twitter for a staggering $44 billion in a deal that has sent Twitter on a wild ride. Questions have been raised concerning the company's revised work ethics, business strategy, and future rules in light of the abruptly high turnover rate, a disregarded verification mechanism, and the readmission of divisive users like former President Donald Trump and Kanye West.

Famous Brazilian personalities including Rosana Hermann, Babu Santana, Claudia Leitte, and the News outlet Choquei have all joined Koo App since the app's introduction. In just two days after joining the network, celebrity Felipe Neto even topped 450K followers, making him the most followed user. Additionally, Koo is projected to enjoy substantial global acclaim.

Koo, a Bengaluru, India-based company, debuted in 2020 with support for the Kannada language. Hindi, English, Tamil, Telugu, Assamese, Marathi, Bangla, Gujarati, Punjabi, and Hausa support was later added to the app.

Koo is also working to establish a solid international presence as a bilingual microblogging platform. Koo will soon support more foreign native languages, including Arabic, Spanish, French, German, Korean, Japanese, and others, according to the app's metadata.