Know Shark Tank India 3's new sharks, Oyo founder Ritesh Agarwal and Zomato's Deepinder Goyal's net worth

Shark Tank India Season 3 introduces OYO's Ritesh Agarwal and Zomato's Deepinder Goyal as new sharks.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 14, 2023, 11:14 AM IST

Shark Tank India's highly anticipated third season is set to return with two new sharks, Ritesh Agarwal and Deepinder Goyal. The show, known for supporting budding entrepreneurs, has previously seen success in its first two seasons. OYO founder Ritesh Agarwal, born in 1993 in Cuttack, Odisha, started his entrepreneurial journey at the age of 13 by selling SIM cards after school. The visionary behind OYO, which initially focused on budget accommodations, has expanded the platform globally, with a net worth of $2 billion (around Rs 166.55 crore).

Deepinder Goyal, the mind behind Zomato, launched the platform in 2008 and currently holds a 5.55% stake. A graduate from IIT Delhi, Goyal's net worth rose to $650 million after Zomato's IPO in 2021. By September 30, 2022, his net worth reached Rs 2,030 crore. Known for his philanthropy, Goyal donated shares worth Rs 387 crore as ESOP to the Zomato Foundation, benefiting the company's delivery partners with a total worth of Rs 700 crore. Additionally, Goyal is a serial investor in companies like SquadStack, Bira91, HyperTrack, and Terrado.

Both Ritesh Agarwal and Deepinder Goyal will join the Sharks panel in Shark Tank India 3. The season will feature other prominent sharks, including Aman Gupta, Namita Thapar, Amit Jain, Anupam Mittal, Vineeta Singh, and Peyush Bansal. As the show continues to offer a platform for entrepreneurs to secure investments and elevate their businesses, the inclusion of these dynamic industry leaders adds further excitement to the upcoming season.

